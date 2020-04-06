20 Series Tired Parents Can Stream Right Now to Feel Like a '90s Kid Again

Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Photo Archives/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images
Is it just us, or does everyone suddenly have a lot more time on their hands now that practically everyone is in self-isolation during the current worldwide health crisis that's going on? But for many of us, these days aren't just about working at home and staying inside. No, for many of us, our patience is being seriously tested by having the kids home -- for the rest of the school year! -- and as much as we love them, we're only human. Between making sure they're keeping up with school work and dealing with the every day stress that comes with a situation like this, we need a few '90s TV series to watch to comfort us.
... because, sometimes, we need to feel like a kid again.
Fortunately, we live in the age of the internet -- and Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime -- and there are plenty of options out there no matter what show we're in the mood for. Best of all, many of these shows are definitely suitable for watching with our kids who may not have seen any of them before. It's the perfect time to snuggle up on the couch and teach them the ways of shows like Saved By The Bell, and Full House for the very first time... and to feel like a kid again ourselves right when we need it most.
Read on for '90s series that will hit anybody with a sense of nostalgia and some good old positivity, all at the same time. It may be a difficult, uncertain time for people all over the world, including parents, but this too will pass... and until then, we can really make sure we're getting our money's worth from all those streaming services we pay for.
'Are You Afraid of the Dark?'1
There are few shows that gave us nightmares in the '90s quite like Are You Afraid of the Dark?, but then again, that's the fun of watching something like this. And now that it's available to buy and rent on Google Play, it's easier than ever to relive those sleepless nights watching this show all over again... although something tells us it might just be a little less creepy this time around.
'A Different World'2
In this spin-off of The Cosby Show, A Different World follows Denise Huxtable (played by Lisa Bonet) as she embarked on her journey into college. But even though Denise only hung around for the first season, the entire series is definitely still worth watching, especially for those of us who haven't seen it for awhile. And right now, the show is available for streaming on Amazon Prime.
'Buffy the Vampire Slayer'3
Anyone who was a pre-teen or a teenager in the '90s -- or maybe even a little younger or older -- knows that Sarah Michelle Gellar's breakout role was starring as the title character in Buffy the Vampire Slayer. And yes, the series definitely still holds up after all these years. For those who want to relive Buffy's days at Sunnydale High, the series is available on Google Play.
'Doug'4
Those of us who grew up absolutely obsessed with anything and everything on Nickelodeon are definitely already familiar with Doug Funnie and Patty Mayonnaise, of course. (Let's not forget Quail Man, either.) This animated series is currently available to stream on Hulu, and anyone who's looking for a solid show to introduce to their kids for the first time, this might just end up being the perfect choice.
'Clarissa Explains It All'5
While we're on the subject of amazing Nickelodeon shows, here's another blast from the past. Long before she was a teenage witch, Melissa Joan Hart played Clarissa Darling, a teenager just trying to figure everything out -- along with her best friend, Sam, who used to climb in and out of her window. The show is streaming on Amazon Prime, and it's another great one to introduce to the kids while everyone's stuck inside.
'Boy Meets World'6
This show is a beloved childhood favorite for so many of us, and watching the Matthews family can be a huge sense of comfort (and laughter) during uncertain times. Plus, who wouldn't want to watch Cory (Ben Savage) and Topanga (Danielle Fishel) fall in love all over again, from the very beginning? This series can be found on Disney+, and don't be surprised if the nostalgia causes a few unexpected emotions!
We miss Mr. Feeny!
'Saved by the Bell'7
We already know that a reboot of Saved By The Bell is on the way, so why not brush up on the original series while we still can? We can catch up with Zack, Kelly, Slater, Jessie, and Lisa on Hulu, and relive our favorite moments from Bayside High... and a much simpler time in our lives, too. Who wouldn't want to be a kid on the couch again, eating chips and finding out how Zack is going to piss off Mr. Belding this week again?
'Golden Girls'8
Anyone who hasn't watched Golden Girls in awhile is seriously missing out! After all, playing Rose was one of Betty White's biggest, most memorable roles. Even decades later, this show about women living together in their golden years is still just as hilarious as it was the first time around. Golden Girls is currently streaming on Hulu, and it's sure to brighten up anybody's day.
'Dawson's Creek'9
Looking for some intense teen angst and drama as a distraction? Look no further than Dawson's Creek, because right now, every single episode of the unforgettable series on The WB is now streaming on Hulu. (We can also purchase the complete series on Google Play.) Watching Joey and Dawson's relationship play back puts us right back in the emotional space we were in the first time... and everything that goes down with Pacey?
Yep, perfect for days in isolation.
'Sabrina the Teenage Witch'10
Long before there was The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina on Netflix, there was Sabrina the Teenage Witch, part of our beloved TGIF lineup on ABC. Yes, Melissa Joan Hart starred in not one but two iconic series in the '90s, and both are definitely worth starting from the beginning again. Watching Sabrina and Harvey together is so sweet... and we still can't get enough of Aunt Hilda and Aunt Zelda.
'Home Improvement'11
We'll catch reruns of Home Improvement every once in awhile, but it's been years since we've watched the whole series from start to finish... and why not spend this time stuck indoors watching Tim the Tool Man Taylor try to improve his own home? The series is available for purchase on Amazon, and it gives us all those positive, warm '90s vibes we desperately need at a time like this. Plus, maybe now our kids will finally understand our crush on JTT.
'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air'12
Everything about The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is so iconically '90s, from the theme song that just about everyone still knows by heart to Will Smith's costumes throughout the entire series in all their glory. For the record, anyone who says that Carlton's dance doesn't at least make them crack a smile is lying. Right now, Fresh Prince is available to buy or rent on Amazon Prime.
'Hey Arnold!'13
Let's talk about another '90s animated series that's definitely worthy of a rewatch -- and of introducing to our kids who may not have seen it yet. Currently streaming on Hulu, Hey Arnold! is a representation of all the best parts of Nickelodeon as a kid. Certain darker themes that went over our heads, entertaining plot lines for kids and adults, and of course, who could forget Helga's obsession with Arnold? We miss this football head.
'The Magic School Bus'14
Here's a dose of nostalgia and education all at the same time for those of us who want to relive the '90s with our kids but also want to make sure they're making the most of their screen time, too. The Magic School Bus is currently streaming on Netflix (as is the more recent reboot), and if our kids can't be in school, having Ms. Frizzle around as their substitute teacher is a pretty good replacement.
'Full House'15
We've been keeping up with Fuller House on Netflix, but it's been a minute since we've watched the original series -- and if anyone's looking for some '90s themed warm fuzzies, Full House is exactly the show to binge, with or without the kids. It's currently streaming on Hulu, and for some reason, watching a show where every episode ends with a sweet family moment and a hug is exactly what we need right now.
'That '70s Show'16
Okay, so this show isn't set in the '90s (it's a show that's set in the '70s that aired in the '90s), but it definitely still counts. Plus, it's hilarious and a perfect distraction... and we cannot forget that it's where the epic love story between Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher first begun, which on its own is enough reason to watch this show all over again. Right now, we can catch it streaming on Netflix.
'Cheers'17
We may not be able to leave the house for now, but we can still go to the place where everybody knows our names... and that's Cheers, obviously. This '90s classic sitcom is currently streaming on Netflix, and not only does it include an all star cast, but it also happens to be one of the most iconic shows ever, which is reason enough to watch it all over again from the very beginning. If only we could still go out to a bar...
'Family Matters'18
Another beloved show from the TGIF lineup on ABC, and yes, they should totally consider bringing it back. Based on the fact that this is the show that let iconic TV character Steve Urkel shine, Family Matters deserves a rewatch -- but it's also funny and heartwarming all at the same time to follow along with the Winslow family. Family Matters is currently streaming on Hulu, conveniently enough.
'Rugrats'19
Sometimes, the stress of being an adult just makes us want to be a baby or a toddler all over again... but shows like Rugrats prove it's not always as simple as we remember it, especially for Tommy Pickles! Still, we're definitely due for a rewatch of these babies, and best of all, this also happens to be a show that we can watch with our own babies, too. Rugrats is currently streaming on Hulu.
'The Simpsons'20
Now that Disney owns Fox, The Simpsons in its entirety is now streaming on Disney+, making it easier than ever to watch all the episodes we loved the most as kids all over again. Yeah, this long running series is still going, but something about it feels so iconically '90s to us that it definitely fits the bill for a rewatch from the very beginning... and the kids might end up being into it, too.