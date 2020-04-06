20 Series Tired Parents Can Stream Right Now to Feel Like a '90s Kid Again

Image: Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Photo Archives/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images



Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Photo Archives/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Is it just us, or does everyone suddenly have a lot more time on their hands now that practically everyone is in self-isolation during the current worldwide health crisis that's going on? But for many of us, these days aren't just about working at home and staying inside. No, for many of us, our patience is being seriously tested by having the kids home -- for the rest of the school year! -- and as much as we love them, we're only human. Between making sure they're keeping up with school work and dealing with the every day stress that comes with a situation like this, we need a few '90s TV series to watch to comfort us. ... because, sometimes, we need to feel like a kid again.

Fortunately, we live in the age of the internet -- and Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime -- and there are plenty of options out there no matter what show we're in the mood for. Best of all, many of these shows are definitely suitable for watching with our kids who may not have seen any of them before. It's the perfect time to snuggle up on the couch and teach them the ways of shows like Saved By The Bell, and Full House for the very first time... and to feel like a kid again ourselves right when we need it most.

Read on for '90s series that will hit anybody with a sense of nostalgia and some good old positivity, all at the same time. It may be a difficult, uncertain time for people all over the world, including parents, but this too will pass... and until then, we can really make sure we're getting our money's worth from all those streaming services we pay for.