15 Interesting Facts About Netflix's 'The Circle' We Didn't Know



Netflix We've always loved Netflix Original series, but lately, we think they've really been hitting it out of the park when it comes to their reality shows. Not only was Love is Blind seriously addicting, but there was also The Circle, which made us think about social media and the world of influencers in a totally new way while also entertaining us for hours on end. The concept of the show is pretty simple: Contestants are all living in separate apartments and can only communicate by using the Circle, which allows them to chat with each other and judge each other based on their individual profiles. It's totally different from anything we've seen, so no wonder it became so popular so quickly...

But even with the show being a huge success, there was still a lot we didn't know about it and the way it was filmed, especially since it's so unlike other reality shows out there. Fortunately, this is where the internet (and cast interviews) come in handy.

We're learning surprising secrets about The Circle and what went on behind the scenes while the show was filming. As it turns out, there are a lot of things we didn't know about this show, from the country it was filmed in (nope, it wasn't America), to the way the Circle itself actually worked. (This stuff is mind-blowing!)

Read on for all the interesting facts about The Circle that even the show's biggest fans may not have already known. Having all this intel is definitely making us that much more excited for Season 2, so our fingers are crossed that it premieres ASAP.

We need more!