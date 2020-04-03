20 Series That Shut Down Production Because of the Health Crisis



George Kraychyk/Hulu This is a complicated time for the television industry. A great deal of TV production goes on in the spring as network shows finish up their 2020 seasons and prep for fall releases. This year, a ton of TV shows have been delayed due to the global health crisis. The nationwide recommendation from the CDC is that large gatherings be limited until at least the end of April. That means that several TV productions had to be shut down to comply. Delaying filming has different ramifications for each show, depending on what type they are. The impact on a show that was finishing up a season is much different from a production shut down on a series that had only just begun filming.

Many network dramas that tape week to week were wrapping up their spring seasons when the hiatus came, meaning that those seasons are likely to end a few episodes shy of their original season order. For shows midway through filming, the remaining taped episodes will likely air, and then production will have to resume on the rest of the season whenever it's safe to do so. Shows that typically tape their full seasons all at once (think Hulu or Netflix shows) may see dramatic shifts to their original premiere dates.

There are two big impacts to this production shut down. The first is that our favorite shows will end earlier than planned this spring. The second is that we'll likely have a lot less content to watch this summer and fall, because things that usually air then may not have taped in time.

Good thing we can all re-watch things like The Office over and over until these 20 shows are able to start back up again.