Netflix Hit ‘Tiger King’ Has Police Reopening Decades-Old Cold Case

As fans of the series know, 'Tiger King' left us with the mystery of what happened to Carole's husband.

Multimillionaire Jack "Don" Lewis has been gone since 1997, and in the more than 20 years since, there still haven't been any conclusions about where he might be -- although fans are more than convinced that Carole had something to do with it.

Those obsessed with the show have been hinting that Carole may have killed her husband, and although it's hard to say how accurate that accusation might be, it's been enough to get police interested in finding out the truth.