Detective Stabler Is Back for 'Law & Order: SVU' Spin-Off

Bobby Bank/WireImage/Getty Images
For many of us, Law & Order: SVU isn't just a show, it's a way of life -- and fans who fall into that category are going to love this news. It's official: Christopher Meloni will reprise his role on the longstanding show, as he's stepping back into the shoes of Detective Elliott Stabler in this brand new spin-off series.
Truly, there's no such thing as too much Law & Order ... we're already on board!
The series will revolve on Detective Stabler -- just what we needed!
The spin-off, which has yet to be named, is all about Detective Stabler as he leads the NYPD organized crime unit.
Fans are seriously excited about this news.
As these commenters have pointed out, many Law & Order fans feel like the show hasn't been the same without Detective Stabler. And although he's not rejoining the cast, seeing Meloni take on a show all on his own is definitely going to give us back some of that magic in a brand-new way.
Like we said, even just the crossover potential is getting us excited, especially if it means we can see him and Mariska Hargitay on camera together again.
Meloni also semi-commented on Twitter about his return.
Just those two little words, "sleep tight," pretty much confirm everything we need to know. Everybody's been under a lot of stress lately, given the current global health crisis and all, so this news is definitely welcome. We can't wait for more information about the spinoff, although it does seem like it's still in the early stages in this point.
But still -- it's happening!
Now, all we have to do is wait.
Fortunately, there are seasons upon seasons of Law & Order: SVU we can watch in the meantime as we wait for new information about this series to be released, and we're not complaining! Fingers crossed that Meloni himself will share more info when he's able. We never thought we'd get to see Detective Stabler on screen again, but now, all our dreams are coming true.
Thank you, Dick Wolf!
