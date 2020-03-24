Detective Stabler Is Back for 'Law & Order: SVU' Spin-Off

The spin-off, which has yet to be named, is all about Detective Stabler as he leads the NYPD organized crime unit.

The series will be produced by Dick Wolf, the same man who brought us the other shows in the franchise. In fact, it's part of his new five-year, multiplatform TV deal that could bring us multiple new series to watch, not just this one -- although to be honest, as excited as we are about this spin-off, we can't imagine it getting much better than this.

Best of all, because the series is still taking place in New York, there's a lot of crossover potential, which means we could end up seeing Stabler reunited with his old coworkers.

(OMG!)

In a world with so many TV reboots and spin-offs, this is one we're actually dying to see.