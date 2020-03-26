20 Educational Shows on Netflix for Families During Self-Isolation



Netflix We've played with Play-Doh; we've checked in on the caterpillars that we're growing into butterflies; we've added on to the pillow fort in the living room; and we've taken a bike ride around the neighborhood -- all as a family. It's still just 3 p.m. Now what? Cover thine ears, no-screen time purists: It's time to watch TV. Specifically, it's time to Netflix and... hit the couch with our tribe, hitting 'Play' on something educational that will make everyone happy. Whether we're in lockdown, self-quarantine, or just being really, really careful, staying at home during a global health concern is not only stressful and anxiety-inducing, it's also super boring -- no matter how much we enjoy baking cookies with our kids. Luckily, the streaming giant has plenty of goodies with which to pass the time AND have our kids learn a thing or two.

We all know the feeling. We're sorting through our personal Netflix homepage, and it often feels like we're seeing the same things pop up over and over and over again: Weird show suggestions, stuff to watch again that we didn't even -- like the first time we we watched them -- or that we can't share wit our kids (Mindhunter, You, etc).

But buried in Netflix's vast hoard of shows are some real gems that we can all watch together and learn something from. They range from mini-series that help us see the world in a new way: explorations of far-off places, animated and kid-science shows that draw in everyone, and cooking shows that are fun and suspenseful.

The trick is knowing where to look and sorting through shows that are worthwhile and those that we can definitely skip due to violence, graphic language, unexpectedly mature content, and other kid no-gos.

We did all of that for desperate moms out there, and as a result, we put together a great list of varied shows for everyone to watch, worry free during this time of social distancing.

Enjoy!