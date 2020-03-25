20 Netflix Reality Shows We Secretly Can't Stop Watching



Netflix For those who don't like to admit it, reality TV is one of those genres that's so hard to look away from. We can watch one episode and be totally hooked on finding out whether a couple stays together, or a chef makes the perfect dish, or a fashion designer sews the right garment. Fortunately, during this time of social distancing, Netflix is letting us peek in on the real lives of so many different people via all the reality shows streaming on its site. There's a little something for everyone, and even people who don't usually like reality TV will want to check out some of these offerings. After all, shows like The Circle and Love is Blind have captivated all kinds of viewers since their release.

Netflix has been producing original content since 2013, but it's only entered the reality TV sphere in the last couple of years. According to Vulture, it's been part of a push to make Netflix the go-to for fans of all networks. And to do that, the streaming company has focused on releasing all types of reality content to see what fans gravitate to -- like perhaps a reality competition show about glass blowing.

"We're trying to provide something for everyone," Netflix’s unscripted boss Brandon Riegg told the outlet. "And unscripted is probably the broadest content genre that’s out there, right? It’s everything from game shows to docuseries to these big competition formats. We’re working hard to get all of that covered and do the best shows in those various categories."

That's great news for us viewers, because there's already so many new reality shows on Netflix to watch, with more likely on the way.

Here's what's available to stream right now.