Mackenzie & Ryan Edwards Are Officially Done Having Kids

After Teen Mom OG stars Mackenzie and Ryan Edwards welcomed their baby girl, Stella, earlier this year, we've been wondering if more babies are in their future plans. But apparently, these two are done! During an Instagram Q&A this week, Mackenzie shared that she got her tubes tied, so it looks like Mackenzie and Ryan's family is officially complete.
On Monday, Mackenzie shared the news while she was answering fan questions on Instagram.
"I had my tubes tied a month ago, so it's a no from me, dawg," Mackenzie said when a fan asked her if she was going to have more kids, according to In Touch. "I didn't think [recovery] was that bad! I was trying to get it done [the same day I gave birth]. IDK what the timeline is, though! I’m sure each [doctor] has their own protocol."
Some hospitals will allow moms to have their tubes tied after childbirth -- makes sense!
And when a fan asked her for parenting advice, she admitted that everyone struggles.
"It's really hard [being a mom], but extremely rewarding," she wrote. "I think every momma just needs a minute every once in a while! But every time I get a 'minute' I debate on what to do, [and] then my minute is over."
Ain't that the truth! Being a mom isn't easy, but Mack is making it work -- just like all moms, she finds a way.
Now, it's been a few months since Stella was born, and we love watching her grow.
Of course, Mackenzie isn't too active on social media these days (not that we blame her, given the backlash she and Ryan have received for their appearances on Teen Mom OG), but when she does choose to share an update on her kids, it's the best. The youngest, Jagger and Stella, are already growing and changing so fast, and we'll never say no to new pics of Hudson or Bentley, either.
We can't blame them for being done having kids, though.
Although Bentley does spend most of his time with mom Maci Bookout and stepdad Taylor McKinney, there are also three other kids who live with them full time, including two under two -- that can definitely be overwhelming! If she's feeling like this part of her life is over, we're glad she's able to recognize it and plan for the future in the way that she and Ryan want to.
Hopefully, we'll hear more about Mack's life this season.
After all, on Monday, Teen Mom OG is back, and Ryan and Mackenzie are still making regular appearances on the show, even if they're not around for as much screen time as they once were. Fingers crossed Stella will make her MTV debut this season... and of course, we want to know what her parents are up to, too.
Looks like things have been super positive for Mackenzie and Ryan lately, and we're glad to see It. Now, more baby pics, please!
