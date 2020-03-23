20 Shows That Got Canceled & Are Coming to an End This Year



Sophie Mutevelian/Netflix It's so hard to say goodbye to our favorite television shows, but all good things -- and few unsuccessful shows -- must come to an end this year. We were shocked to hear that after a 15-season run CBS’s Criminal Minds is over. Showtime's hit Ray Donovan is said to be canceled, but the show's star, Liev Schreiber, posted an Instagram message that gave fans hope this is not truly the end for the drama series. And oh, how much will we truly miss Empire's "Cookie" each week?! On this list are also TV shows that just couldn’t find an audience anxious to tune in each week. Basically, the competition is stiff, and if ya don't bring it, ya won't be able to stick around for long.

Looking to binge watch a few TV shows? Welp, given all of the social isolation we've all been doing, there is probably some extra time in our schedules to dedicate to catching up on series that won't be around for much longer.

Here are some of the canceled series on TV and streaming services -- such as Hulu and Netflix -- on the chopping block for 2020. If we're being honest, we expected some of these titles to not make the cut (call it intuition or just waiting for a train wreck we knew was going to happen), but others are quite surprising, to say the least.



Between Netflix Originals filling up our queues and all of the new streaming platforms commanding our attention (hello, Disney+), there's just way too much to choose from. (Remember when TV watching was simple because there were only a handful of channels to choose from? Yup, those days are gone.)

So we bid adieu to these series. Who knows? Maybe someone will decide to resurrect one of them from the afterlife.