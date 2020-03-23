20 Shows That Got Canceled & Are Coming to an End This Year

It's so hard to say goodbye to our favorite television shows, but all good things -- and few unsuccessful shows -- must come to an end this year. We were shocked to hear that after a 15-season run CBS’s Criminal Minds is over. Showtime's hit Ray Donovan is said to be canceled, but the show's star, Liev Schreiber, posted an Instagram message that gave fans hope this is not truly the end for the drama series. And oh, how much will we truly miss Empire's "Cookie" each week?! On this list are also TV shows that just couldn’t find an audience anxious to tune in each week.
Basically, the competition is stiff, and if ya don't bring it, ya won't be able to stick around for long.
Looking to binge watch a few TV shows? Welp, given all of the social isolation we've all been doing, there is probably some extra time in our schedules to dedicate to catching up on series that won't be around for much longer.
Here are some of the canceled series on TV and streaming services -- such as Hulu and Netflix -- on the chopping block for 2020. If we're being honest, we expected some of these titles to not make the cut (call it intuition or just waiting for a train wreck we knew was going to happen), but others are quite surprising, to say the least.
Between Netflix Originals filling up our queues and all of the new streaming platforms commanding our attention (hello, Disney+), there's just way too much to choose from. (Remember when TV watching was simple because there were only a handful of channels to choose from? Yup, those days are gone.)
So we bid adieu to these series. Who knows? Maybe someone will decide to resurrect one of them from the afterlife.
-
'Fresh Off the Boat'1
Network: ABC
Fresh Off the Boat made history as the longest-running television sitcom about an Asian-American family, but decided to end its run this year after six seasons on ABC. The show’s ratings declined in recent years, after ABC moved it from its Tuesday night family block to a TGIF block on Fridays.
"I'm so proud of the show and what we've accomplished over the past six seasons,” creator Nahnatchka Khan said in the press release. "Thank you to everyone at ABC and 20th Century Fox Television for going on this ride with us. It was truly a special experience and hopefully will forever be a reminder of all the stories out there that deserve to be told. Like B.I.G. said, 'And if you don’t know, now you know.'"
-
'Grand Hotel'2
Network: ABC
Know how we get all excited about a show we love coming back for a second season because we've been dying to know what happened to our favorite characters? The fans of Grand Hotel sure do, but sadly, they won't be getting their wish, as it's being canceled. The Miami-based show, executive produced by Eva Longoria, ended season one with a cliffhanger: Who shot the lead character (played by Demián Bichir) Santiago Mendoza?
"We left it with a number of possible suspects,” executive producer Brian Tanen told TVLine.com. "It felt like half of the cast was angry with him. ... We were really hopeful that we could do a Season 2 and play out that question."
Guess we'll never know ...
-
-
'Hawaii Five-O'3
Network: CBS
Fans of this series are pretty bummed to see Hawaii Five-O go, but there is some good news in the end: The series will get a big send-off, with a two-hour series finale airing on April 3. The final episode will feature recurring cast members James Marsters, William Sadler, and Mark Dacascos. "This show has been pretty much every waking moment for the last 10 years of my life," said series star Alex O'Loughlin in a statement about Hawaii Five-O ending.
"Everywhere I go on this planet, in every language, I am McGarrett to all these people. What we've done, what we've accomplished, it's extraordinary. I can't really put words to express my level of gratitude. I'm just glad to have been a part of this, a part of history, and I'm going to miss it. And to the fans, I don't know how to thank you guys. Thank you for following us the way you have. I'm going to miss you. Aloha."
-
'Ray Donovan'4
Network: Showtime
Is Ray Donovan canceled or not?
Showtime canceled the hit show after ending season seven with a cliffhanger. Fans are rightfully upset and so are the Ray Donovan creators. According to Deadline.com, "showrunner David Hollander further fanned the flames by saying that he and the show’s creative team had been blindsided by the network’s cancellation decision."
It gets juicier. Show star Liev Schreiber, who had been rallying fans for support, posted an encouraging update on his Instagram.
"It seems like your voices have been heard," he told fans in an Instagram message in February 2020. "Too soon to say how or when, but with a little luck and your ongoing support, there will be more Ray Donovan."
So, a "stay-tuned" may be in order.
-
-
'Claws'5
Network: TNT
Claws starred Niecy Nash as the owner of a nail salon in Bradenton, Florida, who along with her staff begin laundering money for an organized-crime outfit and eventually work their way up to controlling their own empire. But now their reign has ended, even though the show was performing well. (It seems the decision to cancel it was a mutual one between TNT and the creative team.)
"For the past three seasons, Claws has handled delicate and culturally relevant themes like race, class, gender, age and sexual orientation with grace and humor via superb storytelling," Brett Weitz, general manager of TNT, TBS, and TruTV, said in a statement. "Fans cherish the over-the-top Clawsian moments that have defined its run, and we will do them justice as we wrap up the tale of Desna [Nash] and her crew."
-
'Veronica Mars'6
Network: Hulu
While some are saying Veronica Mars is canceled, others are saying the Hulu show is on an indefinite break. Season four of the Kristen Bell-led mystery series premiered in July, and the finale left fans bitter.
Series creator Rob Thomas told TVLine.com that he hasn't discussed bringing back the show, but that he and the streaming service haven't ruled out a possible season five either. "[I already have a] couple ideas in my head, one of which is very Agatha Christie-[esque]. It won’t be this exactly, but some version of Murder in a Manor House. Something that is so explicitly detective-y…" he mentioned. "I want to really lean into that we are a detective show… I feel like season four was the bridge season, to take us from half soap opera/half mystery show to full detective/mystery show."
-
-
'Santa Clarita Diet'7
Network: Netflix
After three seasons, Netflix decided not to renew the "zom-com," which followed followed Sheila and Joel Hammond (Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant), a realtor couple in Santa Clarita. (Also, Sheila happens to be a zombie.)
Netflix praised Santa Clarita Diet in a statement: "To their endless credit, the incredible Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant were totally game, with an uncanny knack for comedy that brought Sheila and Joel Hammond to vibrant life, even though one of them was undead. We're grateful to ... the terrific cast ... and crew for three hilarious seasons for Netflix members to discover for years to come."
-
'Ambitions'8
Network: OWN
"Found out last week that Ambitions wouldn’t be returning for a second season," series star Robin Givens wrote on Instagram, accompanied by the sad emojis. The short-lived Ambitions starred Givens as Stephanie Carlisle Lancaster, a scheming Atlanta-based lawyer who was willing do whatever it took to satisfy her ambitions.
-
-
'Cloak & Dagger'9
Network: Freeform
The Marvel drama ran two seasons at the Disney-owned cable network and hailed from the comic book giant's TV division. Cloak & Dagger was wrapping its second season when the decision came to not renew the YA-focused drama.
"We are so proud of Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger and the trailblazing stories this series told," Freeform said in a statement. "We are also grateful to our incredible talent Olivia Holt and Aubrey Joseph for bringing these beloved characters to life, and showrunner Joe Pokaski for his vision. We’d like to thank our partners at Marvel Television for a wonderful two seasons and are we are hopeful that we can find another project together."
-
'AJ and the Queen'10
Network: Netflix
It only took Netflix 10 episodes of AJ and the Queen to discover that the story of Ruby Red, a down-on-her-luck drag queen and unlikely sidekick named AJ, were not a good match. The show’s creator and star, RuPaul, confirmed the news via Twitter.
"End of the road for 'AJ and The Queen,'' RuPaul wrote. "Netflix has decided to not extend our trip across America. Thank you for all the love & support. We’re so very proud of the work."
-
-
'Empire'11
Network: FOX
The real-life events surrounding the cast of FOX's family dynasty, the Lyons, easily rivaled the characters' drama-filled lives, but that's what kept fans tuning in to the show. Ending after six seasons, the last episode airs March 2020. In an interview withe Deadline, showrunner Brett Mahoney teased a possible spin-off. "I do think that there are conversations being had. I don’t know what has been agreed upon, yet," he hinted.
We'll surely miss "Cookie" (played by Taraji P. Henson), her sassy attitude, and animal-print wardrobe.
-
'How to Get Away with Murder'12Network: ABC
How to Get Away with Murder, starring Viola Davis, will have its series finale on May 14. According to Deadline, the last chapter in the six season-long run of the award-winning legal thriller will air their six-episode farewell beginning April 2. Produced by Shonda Rhimes, the 2014 show features Davis as Annalise Keating, a professor at a Philadelphia law school who becomes ensnared in a murder mystery with five of her students.
-
-
'Insatiable'13Network: Netflix
Insatiable is no more. Netflix has canceled the dark, twisted revenge comedy starring Debby Ryan, Dallas Roberts, and Alyssa Milano after two seasons. The show was centered on Patty (Ryan), who has been bullied, ignored, and underestimated for years by those around her because of her weight. But now that she finds herself suddenly thin, Patty is out for payback against anyone who has ever made her feel bad about herself.
Milano took to Twitter to confirm the cancellation: "This is sadly true. We had the most fun creating this show. I want to thank the fans who gave us a shot and kept coming back for more. Season 1 & 2 are still streaming."
-
'Spinning Out'14
Network: Netflix
Spinning Out was one of Netflix's first new series of the year (it debuted on January 1), the streaming service decided to put on ice. Starring Kaya Scodelario, Evan Roderick, and January Jones, Spinning Out told the comeback story of an injured figure skater who decides to try her luck with pairs skating when it becomes obvious her solo career is over.
As for the decision to give the series the ax, Spinning Out didn't get great reviews, and it was met with some criticism for its depiction of mental illness and assault.
-
-
'Soundtrack'15
Network: Netflix
After one season on air, Soundtrack, the Netflix musical drama has been canceled. Described as a romantic musical drama that looked at the love stories -- connecting a diverse, disparate group of people in contemporary Los Angeles -- the show had a strong buzz behind it. Soundtrack failed to win over critics. "... It’s even more exasperating to watch these scenes flop because there’s plenty of good narrative material surrounding them," one Variety reporter wrote.
-
'The Magicians'16
Network: Syfy
Super fans of the hit show were surprised to find out that the season five finale, set to air April 1, will be the end of the road for The Magicians.
"The Magicians has been a part of our Syfy family for five fantastic seasons," the network said in a statement. "As we near the end of this journey, we want to thank ... our entire brilliant cast, crew, writers and directors for their beautiful creation. But most of all, we thank the fans for their tremendous support and passion. Because of you, magic will be in our hearts forever."
-
-
'Almost Family'17
Network: FOX
It was a one and done for this controversial FOX TV show starring Brittany Snow, Megalyn Echikunwoke, and Emily Osment, which has been cancelled after one season of 13 episodes. Almost Family, based on the Australian drama series Sisters, explored what it means to be a family and the potential emotional complications that new generations of In vitro fertilization (IVF) children can face. In the series, Julia Bechley (Snow) is an adult only child who has her world turned upside down. She learns that her father, Doctor Leon Benchley (Hutton), a pioneer in fertility, secretly used his own sperm to father over a hundred children.
-
'The Crown'18
Network: Netflix
The Crown will take it's final bow on Netflix after its fifth season. The epic royal series has fans devastated as they were expecting another year or two of the show.
"At the outset, I had imagined The Crown running for six seasons," showrunner Peter Morgan mentioned about the show. "But now that we have begun work on the stories for season five it has become clear to me that this is the perfect time and place to stop."
The revelation also means that The Crown is likely not to cover the current royal family drama surrounded the departure of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, as fans had hoped.
-
-
'Sweetbitter'19
Network: STARZ
After two sweet seasons, the restaurant drama Sweetbitter is closing up shop. Based on the novel by Stephanie Danler, the dramedy starred Ella Purnell as Tess, who, shortly after arriving in New York City, lands a job at a celebrated downtown restaurant. Swiftly introduced to the world of drugs, alcohol, love, lust, dive bars and fine dining, she learns to navigate the chaotically alluring yet punishing life she has stumbled upon.
-
'RuPaul'20
Network: Fox
After a trial run last year, the legendary performer's eponymous talk show was not picked up for a full season. This is RuPaul's second show to be canceled this year--the other being the Netflix show AJ and the Queen.
"He has the ability to shift how people see themselves, see each other, see their neighbor, see a stranger, and there's no better time for that kind of message in the universe," RuPaul talk show executive producer Jill Van Lokeren told OprahMag.com
Fans and followers of Ru will be able to see him in all his glory on his Drag Race series dynasty which is more popular than ever.