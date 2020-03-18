Netflix Party Provides the Perfect Opportunity to Hang With Friends While Self-Isolating

wutwhanfoto/iStock/Getty Images
For anyone who's self-isolating to help slow the spread of COVID-19, things might be starting to get a little lonely right about now. Missing friends and family? Here's the perfect solution: a movie night without leaving the house. The Chrome extension Netflix Party is allowing people to stream movies with people in totally different locations, all at the same time. It's almost as good as gathering together to watch movies in person.
Netflix Party is a browser extension for Chrome that pretty much has magical powers.
Once everyone who wants to watch has downloaded the extension, it's good to go.
Click "Start Party" and copy the URL, sending it to everyone invited.
Why rewatch 'The Office' at home by ourselves when we could do it with friends?
In these trying times, we can't be too choosy about how we have fun, so let's all watch 'Stranger Things' together and chill.
