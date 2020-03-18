Netflix Party Provides the Perfect Opportunity to Hang With Friends While Self-Isolating

wutwhanfoto/iStock/Getty Images
Nicole Pomarico
Nicole Pomarico
TV

Close up Netflix website in laptop screen. Netflix being popular internationally.
wutwhanfoto/iStock/Getty Images

For anyone who's self-isolating to help slow the spread of COVID-19, things might be starting to get a little lonely right about now. Missing friends and family? Here's the perfect solution: a movie night without leaving the house. The Chrome extension Netflix Party is allowing people to stream movies with people in totally different locations, all at the same time. It's almost as good as gathering together to watch movies in person. 

  • Netflix Party is a browser extension for Chrome that pretty much has magical powers. 

    Netflix Party
    Netflix Party

    It's super easy. Anyone who happens to have Chrome and a Netflix account can use this extension. Just go to the website (NetflixParty.com) and install the extension. It's totally free, and from there, it's easy to start planning a movie night with anyone -- no matter where they are -- without leaving the house and risking exposure to germs (or having to actually put on pants, which is the worst). 

    • Advertisement

  • Once everyone who wants to watch has downloaded the extension, it's good to go. 

    Netflix Party
    Netflix Party

    There are a few steps that have to happen first, though. Open up Netflix in the Chrome browser and play whatever movie or show everyone's chosen. From there, you can click the "NP" logo which will now be on the browser. Now, everyone's experience is synched up, and anyone is able to fast forward, rewind, or pause, unless one person chooses the option of being the only one in control.

  • Click "Start Party" and copy the URL, sending it to everyone invited.

    Netflix Party
    Netflix Party

    Party attendees just have to click the link, click the "NP" in their browsers, and then everyone is ready to watch together. For those of us who have attempted this without a browser extension before, it can be a major headache to try to watch something at the same speed as someone else is, but this totally eliminates that issue. Smooth sailing only! 

    Best of all, there's a group chat in the window, too, so everyone can chat about what they're watching. 

    Perfection!

  • Why rewatch 'The Office' at home by ourselves when we could do it with friends? 

    Steve Carrell in 'The Office'
    Chris Haston/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

    With many fun, out of the house activities canceled for the time being, and many of us working at home, it's not a bad idea to set up a fun viewing party to have something to look forward to and to get a little socializing in. And for the many moms out there who are entertaining kids who are stuck at home -- thanks to schools being closed -- it might be the perfect way to distract them by hooking them up with a movie to watch with friends.

    What would we do without Netflix?

  • In these trying times, we can't be too choosy about how we have fun, so let's all watch 'Stranger Things' together and chill. 

    Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo in 'Stranger Things'
    Netflix

    And TBH, there are only so many board games we can play, so this could help mix things up a bit -- as will the fact that Universal Pictures is starting to stream new releases on demand to help us cope with missing out on the movie theater experience.

    We'll get through this, y'all... and watching Netflix can definitely help the days pass by a little bit more quickly as we wait for the all clear.

netflix

Related

Advertisement

Trending

Advertisement