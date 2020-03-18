20 Series Generating Buzz To Watch This Spring



littlefireshulu/Instagram Spring is here, and that means a whole new set of shows are coming — as well as new seasons of returning fan favorite series. The winter months are hard to get through not only because it's so cold out, but also because there's not always a lot of new on. Many shows take hiatuses during the winter months, but the good news is that our schedules are about to be jam-packed on all fronts. Although some are airing on network TV, many of the new shows that are coming are heading straight to streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and AppleTV+. The good news with some of the streaming service schedules is that they often drop multiple episodes at a time, giving us all something to binge-watch after months of re-runs.

The traditional Hulu schedule is to drop three episodes for the premiere and then one a week thereafter. Netflix usually drops the whole season at once, with the exception of its reality shows which drop a few new episodes every week. AppleTV+ tends to air in a more traditional week-to-week schedule, and Amazon Prime is planning a two episodes per week release schedule for its upcoming and highly anticipated fashion competition show Making the Cut.

With both the binge-watch and staggered streaming service release options, as well as the traditional week-to-week network TV schedule, there will be so much to watch this spring at any given time.

Keep in mind, all of these shows air before May 31st, which is the cutoff date for Emmys consideration. That means that all of these anticipated series will be up for Emmys contention, and many of them are bound to be nominated. (Anything with stars like Reese Witherspoon, Octavia Spencer, and Cate Blanchett are basically awards season shoo-ins).

Before any award season hype, we can check these 20 series out for ourselves this March, April, and May.