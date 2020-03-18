20 Series Generating Buzz To Watch This Spring

Spring is here, and that means a whole new set of shows are coming — as well as new seasons of returning fan favorite series. The winter months are hard to get through not only because it's so cold out, but also because there's not always a lot of new on. Many shows take hiatuses during the winter months, but the good news is that our schedules are about to be jam-packed on all fronts.
Although some are airing on network TV, many of the new shows that are coming are heading straight to streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and AppleTV+. The good news with some of the streaming service schedules is that they often drop multiple episodes at a time, giving us all something to binge-watch after months of re-runs.
The traditional Hulu schedule is to drop three episodes for the premiere and then one a week thereafter. Netflix usually drops the whole season at once, with the exception of its reality shows which drop a few new episodes every week. AppleTV+ tends to air in a more traditional week-to-week schedule, and Amazon Prime is planning a two episodes per week release schedule for its upcoming and highly anticipated fashion competition show Making the Cut.
With both the binge-watch and staggered streaming service release options, as well as the traditional week-to-week network TV schedule, there will be so much to watch this spring at any given time.
Keep in mind, all of these shows air before May 31st, which is the cutoff date for Emmys consideration. That means that all of these anticipated series will be up for Emmys contention, and many of them are bound to be nominated. (Anything with stars like Reese Witherspoon, Octavia Spencer, and Cate Blanchett are basically awards season shoo-ins).
Before any award season hype, we can check these 20 series out for ourselves this March, April, and May.
'The Circle: Brazil'1
Premiered: March 11 on Netflix
The Circle took Netflix viewers by storm when it dropped in January, and now, Brazil has its own offering of the reality TV show. The series follows several contestants who are isolated and can only communicate via a sort of social media app that they can use to present any version of themselves they want. They're also periodically asked to rank one another. Low-rated players get "blocked" from the competition. The Brazilian version of the show initially released on March 11, with new episodes coming weekly.
'The Valhalla Murders'2
Premiered: March 13 on NetflixThe Scandinavian murder show follows a detective in Oslo who returns home to Iceland to help a police officer find and stop a mysterious serial killer. The murderer is connected to a strange photograph, and there are so many secrets to unravel. The series is in Icelandic, but English-speaking audiences can use Netflix's subtitles or dubbing features to understand the plot.
'Little Fires Everywhere'3
Premiered: March 17 on Hulu
This book adaptation is another of Reese Witherspoon's passion projects -- like Big Little Lies -- that seems like it will be a huge success. In it, Reese plays Elena, whose home is mysteriously burnt down in the opening scene. The show then goes back in time to take fans on the journey of who may have had the incentive to try to kill Elena. The series also stars Scandal's Kerry Washington as the secretive town newcomer, Mia Warren.
'Motherland: Fort Salem'4
Premieres: March 18 on Freeform
This new show imagines a world where young witches join the army as part of a 300-year-old deal with the U.S. government not to burn them all at the stake. Even though the bargain was struck a long time ago, it's still in effect, and this series follows a group of new army recruits who may just decide that it's time to shake up the system put in place hundreds of years ago.
'Top Chef: All Stars L.A.'5
Premieres: March 19 on Bravo
Our favorite Top Chef contestants are back to prove themselves once again -- only this time the competition is even tougher, because it's all comprised of previous stars. Lots of shows are doing "All-Star" formats these days, with Survivor even doing an all-winners season. It's always fun for viewers to see the return of fan favorite contestants, and this season is bound to be epic.
'Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C. J. Walker'6
Premieres: March 20 on Netflix
As one can tell from the title, this Netflix series is based on a true story. Madam C. J. Walker (real name Sarah Breedlove) was the first self-made black millionaire in America, thanks to her entrepreneurial spirit with her cosmetics and haircare lines. Oscar-winning actress Octavia Spencer will play the lead role, which is sure to get her nominated for an Emmy.
'Freud'7
Premieres: March 23 on Netflix
This new Netflix series imagines a world where a young Sigmund Freud is tracking down a serial killer in Vienna, Austria using his special psychoanalyst skills. It's not based on a true story, although the characterization of the Freud character and his methods will likely be true to life. This is an Austrian series, but will be accessible to English speakers via dubbing and subtitles.
'One Day at a Time'8
Premieres: March 24 on PopTV
Netflix cancelled One Day at a Time back in March of 2019 to huge fan outcry. The series' extreme popularity eventually convinced PopTV to rescue the show for its fourth season. The show follows a single mother (who is also an army veteran) and her Cuban-American family as they deal with the everyday struggles of life in America.
'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' Season 189
Premieres: March 26 on E!
Fans have been keeping up with the Kardashians for years and a brand new season begins airing later this month. It's likely to pick up where season 17 left off, with Kourtney wondering if she even wants to be on the show anymore, Kim figuring out life as a mom of four kids, Kylie running a huge business, Khloe navigating co-parenting with her cheating ex, and Kendall's continued modeling career.
'Making the Cut'10
Premieres: March 27 on Amazon PrimeHeidi Klum and Tim Gunn may no longer be on Project Runway, but they have a new show coming to Amazon Prime that is basically the same thing. Making the Cut is hosted by the Project Runway duo and features 12 designers competing in challenges to be crowned the fashion champion. After the premiere, Amazon will release two episodes per week through April 24.
'The Real Housewives of New York City' Season 1211
Premieres: April 2 on Bravo
The new season of RHONY drops on April 2, and it will be missing a familiar face. Bethenny Frankel has left the show, and her spot in the cast has been given to newcomer Leah McSweeney, a fashion designer we'll come to know. It'll be weird to watch the show without Bethenny, but fan favorites like Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Dorinda Medley, and Sonja Morgan will still be in the cast.
'Run'12
Premieres: April 12 on HBO
Fleabag fans will want to check this comedy out, because it's from the same team of Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Vicky Jones. The show follows a woman who follows through on her promise to ditch her suburban life after her college boyfriend texts her to invite her on a wild adventure around America. It stars Merritt Wever and Domhnall Gleeson.
'Baker and the Beauty'13
Premieres: April 13 on ABC
ABC is adapting the Israeli romantic-comedy series Beauty and the Baker for American audiences. The show follows a baker named Daniel who breaks up with his girlfriend only to stumble upon a love connection with Noa Hamilton — and international superstar and fashion icon. Hallmark fans will definitely want to check this series out, because it shares a lot of themes with Hallmark love stories.
'The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart'14
Premieres: April 13 on ABC
A whole new group of single men and women are looking for love on this Bachelor franchise show that combines music and romance. Every contestant, in addition to wanting to find love, is also looking for fame in the music industry. Each week, budding couples will compete in musical challenges that will test their connection and their talent until one couple comes away with the ultimate prize of love and notoriety.
'Mrs. America'15
Premieres: April 15 on Hulu
Mrs. America tells the true story of the attempt to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment by feminists who were met at every turn with opposition from a conservative woman named Phyllis Schlafly. There's an all-star cast telling this important story, with Cate Blanchett playing Schlafly, Rose Byrne playing Gloria Steinem, Uzo Aduba playing Shirley Chisholm, and appearances from Sarah Paulson, Elizabeth Banks, and more.
'Defending Jacob'16
Premieres: April 24 on AppleTV+
Chris Evans is set to star in this crime drama based on the book of the same name. Chris will play Andy Barber, an assistant district attorney who is investigating the murder of a young teen in town. But when Andy starts seeing that his own son may have connections to the death and should be considered a suspect in the case, he's torn about whether to be loyal to his job or help his family.
'Killing Eve' Season 317
Premieres: April 26 on BBC America
The third season of this serial killer spy drama will come to America on April 26. The show has been such a hit with viewers that it was renewed for seasons three and four right after season two ended. For those who haven't yet watched it, now is the perfect time to catch up before the new season. The first two seasons are available on Hulu. The series stars Jodie Comer and Grey's Anatomy's Sandra Oh.
'Hollywood'18
Premieres: May 1 on Netflix
Ryan Murphy, the man behind shows like American Horror Story, The Politician, Feud, and more, has a new show coming to Netflix this May. Hollywood follows the post-World War II era of the movie industry with stars like Rock Hudson, Vivien Leigh, and more. As with most of Murphy's projects, the cast is filled with A-listers including Darren Criss, Patti LuPone, and Maude Apatow.
'The Third Day'19
Premieres: May 11 on HBO
This six-episode HBO drama stars Jude Law as a man named Sam who finds himself on a mysterious island that causes him to lose his sense of reality vs. fantasy. Naomie Harris plays a woman named Helen with a parallel journey on the island. Sam's story will be told over the first three episodes and then Helen's will be explored in the final three.
'The Great'20
Premieres: May 15 on Hulu
Elle Fanning is playing Catherine the Great in this Hulu series that details her dramatic relationship with Peter III of Russia (played by Nicholas Hoult). The show's creator, writer, and executive producer Tony McNamara is also known for writing the Oscar-winning film The Favourite, which was another true story period piece that chronicled Queen Anne's secretive life.