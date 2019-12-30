Peter Weber & Madison Prewett Are the Fastest Breakup in 'Bachelor' History

John Fleenor/ABC
Is it just us, or was this the fastest breakup in Bachelor history? Sorry, Peter Weber. There have been rumors that these two were starting off on shaky ground, but now, it's official: Peter and Madison Prewett have ended their relationship just days after appearing together on After the Final Rose. We totally saw this coming, though -- and honestly, after the way things went down, it's probably for the best.
Late Thursday night, Peter took to Instagram to share the news with his fans.
He started his post saying the things he loved about Madison and what she meant to him, and we knew even from that intro that things were not going to be good.
"Madi, thank you for your patience and unconditional love," he wrote. "You're the epitome of a woman who carries herself with grace, stands by what she believes in, and loves whole heartedly. That love is something I feel so grateful to have felt and will take a piece of that with me always going forward."
Then, he broke the news: "Madi and I have mutually decided to not pursue our relationship any further. Believe me this was not easy for either of us to be ok with, but after a lot of honest conversations, we have agreed that this is what makes most sense for the two of us. The love and respect I have for Madi will continue to endure."
That's rough, but ... it needed to be done.
He also shared a message for Hannah Ann, who he proposed to on the finale before breaking up with a month later.
Around the same time, Madison also shared a statement of her own on Instagram.
Madison wrote:
"As Peter and I have decided to go our separate ways, I am confident that we will both move in the direction of our purpose and never forget that God has a plan in all things. I will always love and respect him. I am convinced our paths were meant to cross and we are both better because they did. @pilot_pete you are an amazing guy and I'm thankful for you. I will always be your biggest fan."
That's pretty sweet. It seems they ended things on pretty good terms -- and it's nice that they were able to recognize that things just weren't going to work out. Why force it?
We do know one person who's probably glad this relationship ended, though: Peter's mom.
Barbra Weber made her feelings about Madison loud and clear on the finale, so we knew that she already believed that this couple wasn't going to work out. We're sure she's somewhere issuing him a big fat "I told you so" -- or maybe she's decided to be more forgiving if her son is truly nursing a broken heart right now.
Breakups are always sad, after all, even if they were something that needed to happen.
Here's hoping Peter and Madison will find their happily ever afters ... just not with each other.
We all know The Bachelor isn't the only way to find love. Plenty of great people are out there, and now, they both have the chance to go meet them and find them. (Though we wouldn't be surprised at all if Peter ended up reconnecting with another woman from his season. Kelley, maybe?)
Wishing these two the best. It's been a roller coaster week for them both!
