20 of Our Favorite Series That Are Returning for Another Season

The level of anticipation that ensues as we're waiting to find out if our favorite TV shows will be renewed or not is often high. It's probably because a lot of our favorites are often canceled after just one season. These days, everything from Grey's Anatomy to The Morning Show has us keeping our fingers crossed they won't meet a fate many of our beloved shows in the past have that pretty much seems inevitable these days: cancelation.
So many of our favorite TV shows and series were canceled last year that it shook our core. And with social distancing being a thing, we need all the help we can get in the entertainment department.
With spring on the horizon, this is about the time of year when we hear about whether or not our favorite shows are getting picked up for another year (or two, or three), or if they will meet their doom. This can definitely become problematic if anyone was waiting for a major cliffhanger to resolve that will forever be left in the balance.
Thankfully, it looks like that will not be the case for a number of our favorite shows. (Hooray!)
Word is out about the series returning for another season that has us jumping for joy. From new faves to OGs in the game that have kept us entertained for years upon years, are hearts are filled with joy.
Without futher adieu, here's a look at some of our favorite series returning for another season.
'Station 19'1ABC recently announced that Seattle's Station 19 crew will be back for a fourth season. Station 19, a spin-off of Grey’s Anatomy, stars Rosewood alum Jaina Lee Ortiz, Grey’s Anatomy’s Jason George, and Boris Kodjoe. The series follows the men and women firefighters of Station 19 in Seattle. "This addictive, rich show is hitting series highs this year for a reason, and we can’t wait to deliver more great stories to our passionate audience," said Karey Burke, President of ABC Entertainment, Deadline reports.
'The Morning Show'2Apple TV made quite the entrance when it launched with stellar shows such as The Morning Show. Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carrell star in this drama about a morning show anchor dealing with a #MeToo accusation and how it winds up affecting everyone around them. But, we also end up diving deeper into the relationship between Alex Levy (Aniston) and Bradley Jackson (Witherspoon). Apple confirmed at the top of 2020 that the show would be back for season two.
'Modern Love'3In love with Modern Love? Then get excited because that gift that Amazon Studios and The New York Times gave us will be returning for a second season. The first season stars Anne Hathaway, Dev Patel, Tina Fey and Andy Garcia, among others. But seeing as this is an anthology series, we’re wondering if any of them will be back for season two.
'Grey's Anatomy'4In 2019, ABC confirmed that fans of the hit medical drama series would not only be getting one new season of Grey’s Anatomy, but two. That’s right, we’ll be getting a dose of Grey’s for seasons 16 and 17. The show is currently TV’s longest-running medical drama, beating out ER.
'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'5
Following the season three premiere in December, the brilliant minds behind The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel shared that the show is being renewed for a fourth season. "We were thrilled to hear that for the fourth time, we do not have to pack up and vacate the premises,"said executive producers Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino. "We'd like to thank Amazon for all their faith and support, their partnership and enthusiasm, and for letting us hang with our favorite people, the cast and crew of Maisel, for a little while longer."
'Killing Eve'6
Wondering if there’ll be a season three of Killing Eve? What about a season four? Well, we’re actually getting both! Come this April, we’ll be able to watch Sandra Oh back in all of her M15 agent Eve glory, when season three premieres. And the network also announced that season four is already confirmed. "How could we not have massive confidence in Killing Eve? It has won big in every major award show and is the highest growing show on U.S. television for six years," AMC Networks president Sarah Barnett said in a statement.
'Why Women Kill'7CBS All Access saw so much success with the debut of Why Women Kill that executives decided to grant it a season two. The series takes place in three different decades simultaneously—the ‘60s, ‘80s, and what was present day 2019 when the show premiered—and focuses on three women as they each deal with infidelity in their marriage. Season one starred Lucy Liu, Ginnifer Goodwin, and Kirby Howell-Baptiste, but it remains unclear if these same characters will be the focus at all of the new season. According to reports, we will be introduced to new characters and their stories in season two.
'Mom'8Feels like almost yesterday that comedy series Mom premiered, but here we are seven seasons in and with news that a season eight will be headed our way. For those who haven’t had the chance to tune in to this Ana Faris and Allison Janney-led comedy, Mom follows Christy (Faris), a single mother, and her mother Bonnie Plunkett (Janney), who are both recovering addicts. Christy then has to navigate having her passive-aggressive, critical mother back in her life, and of course, hilarity ensues along the way.
'Riverdale'9
The CW hardly ever disappoints when it comes to new season pickup on our favorite shows, and that includes Riverdale. The teen drama based on characters from Archie Comics, which is currently on season four, has been renewed for season five. Along with news about the renewal of the series, came announcements of two cast departures: Skeet Ulrich, who plays Jughead’s father F.P., and Marisol Nichols, who plays Veronica’s mother Hermoine, each separately announced they will not be returning for season five. No word yet on how their departures will be written into the show.
'Pose'10
FX’s groundbreaking series was given the greenlight for a season three. Set in 1987, Pose highlights the LGBTQ ballroom culture scene. Familiar faces within the community, including Mj Rodriguez, Hailie Sahar, and Billy Porter, star in this show by Ryan Murphy and Janet Mock.
Seriously, if ya haven't watched Pose, please check out the first season of the FX hit on Netflix.
'Insecure'11
Issa Rae’s relatable series was renewed for a fourth season, and its premiere day is fast-approaching (April 12, write it down). Season four of Insecure finds Issa Dee living with her best girl friends, with no job and no man (as she notes in the new trailer), but keeping up positive vibes. This season, it looks like we’ll also be seeing more of Lawrence, Issa’s ex, and his new girlfriend whom Issa will end up caught up in some awkward moments with.
Yikes.
'The Handmaid's Tale'12Based off the book by Margaret Atwood of the same name, The Handmaid’s Tale takes place in a dystopian America, where a totalitarian society known as Gilead has been formed. The Hulu series stars Elisabeth Moss, Yvonne Strahovski, Joseph Fiennes, Ann Dowd, and Samira Wiley. The Handmaid’s Tale has been renewed for a fourth season, which fans can expect to premiere in the fall.
'Superstore'13
The Walmart of TV shows, Superstore follows the employees of a store called Cloud 9, and their hilarious wild moments. NBC announced the comedy was being renewed for season six, following an increase in popularity. (Superstore’s ratings jumped from 3.4 to 7.5 million viewers during the season five premiere.) The news wasn’t all great though, as it was followed shortly after with reports that lead actress America Ferrera would be leaving the show at the end of season five.
'Queen Sugar'14
Created by the incredible Ava DuVernay, Queen Sugar follows three siblings as they set off to Louisiana to claim an inheritance --an 800-acre sugarcane farm -- from their late father. The OWN series will return for a fifth season this year, the network announced following the season four finale. "I'm thrilled to further explore the beauty, pain and triumph of this African American family, with hopes that their story will continue to resonate with audiences who see themselves in the Bordelons," said Ava DuVernay. "It's a real honor to create this work with Warner Horizon and OWN as their support is rock-solid and wonderful.”
'This Is Us'15
During NBC’s 2019 Upfronts, network execs announced that we’d be getting new seasons of This Is Us through season six—that was a whole extra three seasons at the time. Does that mean they plan to end the series after season six? That remains to be decided. "We’re keeping it open for now," NBC co-chairman Paul Telegdy said. Creator Dan Fogelman has a plan for the show, but for now, it’s being picked up for three more seasons. Until then, we’ll keep enjoying all those tear-jerking Pearson family moments.
'You'16
Apparently, we can’t get enough of Joe Goldberg and his stalker ways, because Netflix announced in January that a season three of You will make its way in 2021. You’s first season originally aired on Lifetime, but the show didn’t gain large popularity until it was moved over to Netflix. The series, which is based on a book series by Caroline Kepnes, centers on Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley), a sociopath who sets his eyes on one woman (one in each season, that is) and becomes highly obsessive. In season one, Joe is living in NYC as a bookseller. Come season two, he’s made his way to Los Angeles to cause even more havoc.
What will season three bring?
'Stranger Things'17
There’s so much to love about a show like Stranger Things, which is why there is no better news than knowing we’ll be heading back to Hawkins for a fourth season. The ending of season three left fans wondering if that was the end or the story would be continuing on. But season four could actually be the end. "We're thinking it will be a four-season thing and then out," Ross Duffer told Vulture in 2017. Here’s hoping that plan has changed since.
We’ll see.
'Vida'18
Starz’s drama series focusing on the lives of two Mexican-American sisters from East LA will be getting a season three, premiering this April. Vida follows Hernandez sisters Emma (Mishel Prada) and Lyn (Melissa Barrera) as they return to their old neighborhood and learn a shocking truth about their mother’s past. The show is a GLAAD Media Award winner for Outstanding Comedy Series.
'Younger'19
Younger will be returning for a seventh season on TV Land, and we could not be more excited -- especially seeing how that whole Lizzie McGuire revival doesn’t seem to quite be working out right now. There aren’t many details surrounding the new season yet, but we know that the cast we’ve grown to know and love over the past six seasons are all returning.
'Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens'20
Even before Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens made its debut on Comedy Central in January, the co-head of original content at Comedy Central, Sarah Babineau, announced the show had already been renewed for a second season. "We are in awe of Awkwafina's creative genius on every level and we could not be more excited to embark on a Season 2 with the entire Lin family in Awkwafina is Nora From Queens," Babineau said. The new comedy series centers on Nora (Awkwafina), a 27-year-old New Yorker, a Queens girl to be exact, living up to that "lost millennial" identity stereotype.