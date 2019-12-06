Peter Weber's Mom Is the True Villain of His 'Bachelor' Season

We know Chris Harrison says it all the time, but Peter Weber's season finale of The Bachelor on Tuesday night was the most dramatic ever -- but not because of his engagement and subsequent breakup. Nope, that honor goes to Barbra Weber, who made her dislike for Peter's eventual pick, Madison Prewett, very clear during After the Final Rose -- and now fans are turning on Peter's mom for her behavior on the show.
In a word? YIKES.
-
Peter proposed to Hannah Ann, only to then break up with her and try to make things work with Madison instead ... and his mom wasn't pleased.
In Australia when she spent time with both women, she made herself clear enough that she preferred Hannah Ann -- fair. But then, on ATFR, Barbra cheered for Hannah Ann while staying stone faced while her son and Madison took the stage ... and then went on to eviscerate Peter and his relationship with Madi, claiming that everyone in their lives knows it's not going to work and that she hasn't liked Madi since the first time they met, when she apparently kept them waiting for hours.
For the most part, Peter and Madi sat on stage in stunned silence ... not that we blame them!
-
People have been loving Barb all season ... but not anymore.
After all, it's not every season we get to see a mom who tells her kid what she's thinking, and that's important when they're about to make a snap decision about who to propose to after meeting them just weeks earlier. That kind of spunk made Babs an easy fan favorite, but once she made a very personal family situation public in front of everyone ... yeah, fans definitely weren't impressed, and they didn't try to hide their feelings.
-
-
Many fans don't like the way she handled the situation.
After all, she barely knows Madison, but somehow, she can tell that she's not right for her son? That part was a bit troubling ... and then there was the fact that she just kept going in on her, making it clear she will not give this girl a chance, even though her son loves Madison.
It was very, very uncomfortable to watch. Honestly, we wouldn't have ever wanted to be in Madi's shoes in that situation.
-
Others pointed out a really awkward moment that went over some fans' heads.
A lot of viewers noticed Barb leaning over and whispering something in her husband's ear. Some fans have discovered that she was speaking in Spanish, and she said "Say something bad, too. Help me," when he was staying silent on the matter. So yeah, that definitely doesn't help her case.
If Madison and Peter's relationship lasts, we'd truly hate to see what goes down at the Weber Christmas this year. Ugh.
-
-
Whatever happens, we hope Madison's prepared herself for a wild ride.
With the way they left things on the finale, it's not clear if Madison and Peter are going to end up in a legit relationship. And if Peter keeps listening to his mom the way he's done in the past, things could be over with Madi pretty quickly. We just hope she's ready for the challenge if she decides to see where things go with the pilot, because it seems certain that Babs is not going to make things easy on her.
