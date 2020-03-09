9 Trendy 'Friends' Looks Inspired by Rachel That Are Still Cute to This Day

NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images
In our opinion, Jennifer Aniston's turn as Rachel Green on Friends didn't just showcase her amazing comedic skills -- and her impact went way beyond a certain haircut, ahem, "The Rachel," that was essentially "The Karen" before "The Karen." Nope, Jennifer, as Rachel, also made her mark as a fashion icon whose look has stood the test of time and can actually be emulated on a T.J. Maxx budget.
Rachel's style on the show was creative, expansive, and fun. It took all the best elements of Monica's straight-laced aesthetic and Phoebe's bohemian vibe, and spun them into something new and enviable. She could wear a quintessentially girl-next-door outfit in one scene, and turn out a sleek take on office wear in the next.
Whether she was a coffee shop waitress or a publicist for Ralph Lauren (her job in the later seasons), Rachel had the cutest clothes on the show by far, and the most relatable. Way before the internet made looking up an actress's clothes a cinch, we would look at her outfits, take notes, and hit the mall hoping to find something similar.
Now we don't have to, of course. T.J. Maxx has some great options to get that Rachel look, which is quintessentially '90s but are either retro-cool or timeless in the right context and with the right accessories. Her simple tops, cute overalls, and sleek pants are pieces that can easily be found -- and one of her favorite go-to patterns (plaid) is back with a vengeance, thanks to its revival but celebs such as Kate Middleton.
All of that means we can build a corner of our closet that is dedicated to Rachel-wear. Just check out these great options inspired by Rachel and available on tjmaxx.com. And just for fun, we've included some vintage trivia on Jennifer and Rachel.
Happy reading, happy shopping!
Random 'Friends' Did Ya Know1
She may have started a hairstyle phenomenon with "The Rachel" cut, but Jennifer Aniston hated it: "I was not a fan of the 'Rachel.' That was kind of cringe-y for me," she told Glamour in 2015.
"Looking back -- honestly, even during that time -- I couldn't do it on my own. I needed [my hairstylist] Chris [McMillan] attached to my hip. Left to my own devices, I am not skilled with a hairbrush and blow dryer." She also said the styling process was "like surgery."
Work Outfit2
When Rachel landed a job at Ralph Lauren in the show's later seasons -- and had Tag as an assistant/clueless boyfriend! -- she sported some great streamlined, professional work clothes. One of our favorite look is this plaid pencil skirt, paired with a peak-'90s pea green sleeveless mock turtleneck.
It works.
Plaid Pencil Skirt for Less3
What a bargain! We love the asymmetrical, faux wrap cut of this skirt, as well as the button details. Also, the pattern itself is just enough (not too busy), and orange adds a nice pop of color without being loud. The length reaches to just below the knee, so it's perfect for work. Bonus: the skirt is fully lined for all-day comfort.
Carolina Belle Plaid Skirt (T.J. Maxx, $5)
Random 'Friends' Did Ya Know4
Although Rachel worked at Ralph Lauren, and the clothes had the label's WASP-y vibe, Jennifer Aniston didn't wear the designer's clothes on the show -- though he did make an appearance on Friends. But in 2019, on the 25th anniversary of the series, Ralph Lauren designed a capsule collection based on Rachel's wardrobe. It included ribbed turtlenecks, plaid, boots, and leather jackets.
Mock Turtleneck for Less5
Is there anything more '90s than a sleeveless turtleneck? (We think not.) But then again, it's also a timeless style that has stuck around for its versatility. Sleeveless turtlenecks can be worn alone to show off toned arms, or layered with other items to create an autumn or winter look that can work indoors or outdoors. Best of all, this sweater comes in three colors: chambray blue, red, and sunset orange, so we can stock up.
Cable & Gauge Turtleneck Sleeveless Sweater (T.J. Maxx, $15)
Casual Outfit6
No one on Friends had a more interesting and relatable wardrobe than Rachel, and this look is a perfect example. When there's nothing on the agenda but watching Netflix or at most, a ride to Home Depot, this is the perfect outfit. (There's nothing more comfortable and cozy than a pair of shortalls and a knit top.) Throw a blazer on top and a pair of white sneakers and this screams casual Saturday brunch.
Random 'Friends' Did Ya Know7
Jennifer and Matt LeBlanc hated the narrative detour that was the short-lived Rachel-Joey relationship. While Matt told producers that the move was out of character for Joey, who was intensely loyal to Ross and his other friends, Jennifer reportedly insisted that the romance be funny and purely physical ... or it would be "unwatchable."
Denim Shortalls for Less8
These shortalls are worth the (relative) splurge. Not only are they super cute (love how fresh the light hue feels), but they have just enough distressing to keep the look firmly casual. They also feature all of the classic detailing: five pockets, button closures, contrast stitching, and adjustable straps. We may never take these off.
Weekend, here we come!
DL1961 Denim Shortalls (T.J. Maxx, $50)
Striped Sweater for Less9
Now, here's a piece definitely worth investing in. A very Meghan Markle boat-neck sweater with nautical stripes. It's the kind of top that can be dressed up or down at will. Wear under shortalls, like Rachel did on Friends, or add a statement necklace and a fit-and-flare skirt for a dressier look. It may look substantial, but is actually a lightweight knit that won't bunch up in all the wrong places.
Theory Striped Boatneck Sweater (T.J. Maxx, $50)
Random 'Friends' Did Ya Know10
Two of Jennifer Aniston's exes -- plus then-hubby Brad Pitt -- all had guest roles on the show. Pitt played Rachel's annoying high school nemesis, Will Colbert, in one episode. Paul Rudd played Phoebe's last-season love interest, Mike. Jennifer's ex-fiancé, Tate Donovan, played Rachel's love interest, Joshua, for six whole episodes ... right after the couple broke up in real life. Guess it was a case of mind -- or, rather, money -- over matter.
Denim Jacket for Less11
We gotta say, Billie Eilish's boxy clothes with Rachel vibes aesthetic is appealing to us. Not everything has to be body-con. Sometimes, we just want to be stylish and not worried about sucking in our post-baby mini guts. For those times, we'll reach for this denim jacket, which is slightly oversized but still hits at the hip, so we're not swallowed up in fabric.
Levis Junior Dad Denim Coat (T.J. Maxx, $30)
White Sneakers for Less12
Is there any shoe more appealing than a pair of cloud-white sneakers? We think not. Rachel knew it way back in the '90s, and the look has remained a go-to for anyone who wants a comfy shoe that nevertheless looks impeccable. It's the perfect accent to her shortalls outfit, but that we can wear with everything from a mini-skirt to skinny jeans. This pair is heavenly and has a faux leather finish that makes them easy to clean.
Nautica Embossed Lace Up Sneakers (T.J. Maxx, $25)
Did You Know?13
Jennifer Aniston was so happy when the show was picked up for 12 initial episodes, that the virtually unknown actress broke down. "When I taped my first episode, no one had seen it on TV yet. While we were filming they announced the show had been commissioned for 12 episodes," Cosimo Fusco, who played Paolo, once revealed. "Jennifer Aniston basically cried in my lap, because nothing like that had ever happened to her before."
Date Night Outfit14
Looking back, we can see that Rachel definitely had a thing for plaid anything (pajamas, shirts, mini-skirts). If it was printed with a tartan pattern, she had it, but we love her plaid slacks the best. They are perfect for date night, can be paired with heels for to build a work look. They are a great way to take a classic pattern and modernize it.
Dark Sweatshirt for Less15
This cool sweatshirt by high-end label Tibi is half price at T.J. Maxx and totally worth the money. It's cropped at the waist and stretchy, but don't be fooled by the name "sweatshirt." It's well-made enough to look great with a pencil skirt or even over a sundress to make a great look for the office.
Tibi V-Neck Cropped Sweatshirt (T.J. Maxx, $60)
Black Sweater for Less16
That quintessential '90s fabric blend, rayon and spandex, makes for a comfortable sweater that is easy to wash and needs no ironing, so we can go ahead and scrunch it up in our weekend bags. A high-low hem means we can wear it tucked in, French tucked, or not tucked at all.
Tahari Mixed Media Top (T.J. Maxx, $12)
Random 'Friends' Did Ya Know17
Riverdale star Cole Sprouse, who played Ross' kid on Friends, had a massive crush on Jennifer Aniston. "I'm pretty sure I fell in love with Jennifer Aniston," Sprouse told Today. "But I do remember being quite intimidated around her, because of that. I remember blanking on my lines, and having a kind of stage fright when she sat next to me on the couch in one episode. I remember there was a camera man who was like, 'Little boy's got a crush,' or I forget what they said. Of course, I turned bright red."
Aww.
Bonus 'Friends' Did Ya Know18
Jennifer, who won an Emmy for her role, almost didn't agree to do the last season of Friends. "I had a couple of issues that I was dealing with," Jennifer said in an interview ahead of the final season.
"I wanted it to end when people still loved us and we were on a high. And then I also felt -- was feeling -- like how much more of Rachel do I have in me? What more is there to -- what more --how many more stories are there to tell for all of us before we're just now pathetic? But I now, of course, I don't want it to end at all."