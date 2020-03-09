9 Trendy 'Friends' Looks Inspired by Rachel That Are Still Cute to This Day

Image: NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images



NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images In our opinion, Jennifer Aniston's turn as Rachel Green on Friends didn't just showcase her amazing comedic skills -- and her impact went way beyond a certain haircut, ahem, "The Rachel," that was essentially "The Karen" before "The Karen." Nope, Jennifer, as Rachel, also made her mark as a fashion icon whose look has stood the test of time and can actually be emulated on a T.J. Maxx budget. Rachel's style on the show was creative, expansive, and fun. It took all the best elements of Monica's straight-laced aesthetic and Phoebe's bohemian vibe, and spun them into something new and enviable. She could wear a quintessentially girl-next-door outfit in one scene, and turn out a sleek take on office wear in the next.



Whether she was a coffee shop waitress or a publicist for Ralph Lauren (her job in the later seasons), Rachel had the cutest clothes on the show by far, and the most relatable. Way before the internet made looking up an actress's clothes a cinch, we would look at her outfits, take notes, and hit the mall hoping to find something similar.



Now we don't have to, of course. T.J. Maxx has some great options to get that Rachel look, which is quintessentially '90s but are either retro-cool or timeless in the right context and with the right accessories. Her simple tops, cute overalls, and sleek pants are pieces that can easily be found -- and one of her favorite go-to patterns (plaid) is back with a vengeance, thanks to its revival but celebs such as Kate Middleton.

All of that means we can build a corner of our closet that is dedicated to Rachel-wear. Just check out these great options inspired by Rachel and available on tjmaxx.com. And just for fun, we've included some vintage trivia on Jennifer and Rachel.

Happy reading, happy shopping!

Psst: If you choose to purchase an item from this post, CafeMom may receive a small cut. Each item and price is up to date at the time of publication; however, an item may be sold out or the price may be different at a later date.

