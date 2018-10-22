Clare Crawley is the Next 'Bachelorette' -- and the Oldest One Ever

This is huge news for fans of The Bachelor who have been watching the franchise for a while! On Monday, ABC made it official: Clare Crawley is the next Bachelorette, and not only does she deserve it six years after her first Bach appearance, but at 38 years old, she'll also be the oldest woman to ever score the gig. And after what we just witnessed on Peter Weber's season, this is a truly refreshing change.
-
The big announcement happened on Monday morning's edition of 'Good Morning America.'
Clare joined the show to share how excited she is for her new gig, and honestly? We can't imagine anyone who has earned it more than this lady has. She's been in the trenches of The Bachelor, Bachelor Winter Games, and Bachelor in Paradise, and she's still looking for love -- and the fact that she's 38 years old means that she knows what she wants, unlike a lot of the younger contestants we've seen on Peter's season.
-
Clare also shared a little bit of what she'll be looking for in a man this season.
Basically, she wants a dude who's strong enough to let her see him be vulnerable. That's a pretty solid characteristic, TBH.
"The biggest thing for me is, honestly, it's all what's on the inside for me," Clare said on GMA. "The outside, if you line up all the guys I've dated in the past, there's no one type physically. It's more if they go out of their way for me, if they make me feel special. This is about me now. I'm ready for it."
-
-
Everyone's excited, including Clare's 'Bachelor Winter Games' ex.
Fans will remember that Clare was engaged to Benoit Beauséjour-Savard after they met on Winter Games, and although it didn't last, it seems like they still have so much respect for each other. He even shared this sweet Instagram post congratulating her on this exciting news.
"Congratulations to this gem!!" he wrote. "She will be an amazing Bachelorette. She is smart, fun, strong, knows what she wants and most importantly, she will call out the guys messing around!! H--l yeah!!"
-
Meanwhile, Clare's sharing a little of her excitement on Insta.
-
-
Congrats to Clare!
If filming follows the usual pattern, she'll be meeting her guys very soon -- and we'll get to watch it all unfold this May, which is truly so exciting.
We can't wait to see what the future has in store for Clare. Hopefully, ABC is casting dudes in her age range -- and ones she'll be compatible with, at that. After all this time being part of various Bachelor shows and spinoffs, it's about time we get to watch this lady finally find her happily ever after.
Share this Story