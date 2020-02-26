Macaulay Culkin to Join 'American Horror Story' Season 10

Erik Voake/Getty Images for Adult Swim
It looks like AHS is going to be stacked this upcoming season as one of our '90s faves has signed on to the franchise. Word is Macaulay Culkin is joining American Horror Story for its tenth season, and it's safe to say people are flipping out over the news.
But wait, there's more!
Not only is Kevin McCallister signed on to the upcoming season, but some of our faves are coming back, too.
'AHS' creator Ryan Murphy broke the news with a cryptic video online.
The black and white video, set to Orville Peck's "Dead of Night," slowly reveals the names of the cast members for the tenth season as waves hit the beach. It's subtle, but when Macaulay Culkin's name comes up, it was definitely unexpected.
... and quite welcome.
And folks are flipping the eff out.
Aside from Macaulay Culkin joining the American Horror Story cast, fan favorites -- including Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, and Finn Wittrock -- are slated to come to return for season 10.
Basically, we're kinda curious about what to expect.
In addition to Macaulay, Kathy Bates, Sarah Paulson, and Evan Peters are joining the upcoming season.
(Squee!)
Those who watch AHS were likely bummed that season nine did not include Sarah and Evan as they have been central figures since the show first aired back in 2011. While the plots for each season have varied (with some crossovers), there was a void in 1984 without two of our faves in the mix -- so we're happy they're coming back!
But as excited as folks are for season 10, many are questioning why Emma Roberts seemingly has not signed on.
Guess we have to wait and see.
