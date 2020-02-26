Macaulay Culkin to Join 'American Horror Story' Season 10



Erik Voake/Getty Images for Adult Swim

It looks like AHS is going to be stacked this upcoming season as one of our '90s faves has signed on to the franchise. Word is Macaulay Culkin is joining American Horror Story for its tenth season, and it's safe to say people are flipping out over the news.

But wait, there's more!

Not only is Kevin McCallister signed on to the upcoming season, but some of our faves are coming back, too.