Disney+ Reportedly Pulls 'Love, Simon' Series for Not Being 'Family-Friendly'

Well, this is a bit of bummer for Disney+ fans. Apparently, the streaming service has pulled the upcoming Love, Simon series for not being "family-friendly" enough for its audience, which is pretty baffling given that Disney has always positioned itself as an ally to the LGBTQ+ community, We're definitely curious about what's really going on here, and it looks like others are, too, as a number of people are sounding off.
Reportedly, Disney felt uncomfortable with the themes of the show not fitting with the streaming service's audience.
Instead of premiering on Disney+, the series is now named 'Love, Victor' and has been moved to Hulu.
According to Variety, the main character is Victor (played by Michael Cimino), who arrives at Creekwood High School and has his own set of struggles similar to the ones that Simon faced in the original movie -- including with his sexuality. The first season will consist of 10 episodes, and will hit Hulu in June in celebration of Pride Month. And reportedly, Hulu is already allowing writers to brainstorm for a possible second season.
Disney+ is already facing a good amount of backlash for the decision.
People on Twitter are disappointed with news the series won't be moving ahead on Disney+. After all, representation is so important, and kids of any sexual orientation should be able to watch characters like them on TV. It makes sense that people would feel like this is a bad move, but at the same time, it's hard to know exactly what might have been going on behind the scenes. TV is complicated, y'all.
The decision is all the more confusing given Disney's stance on representation.
We're glad that the 'Love, Simon' series has found a home, regardless.
