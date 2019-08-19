Disney+ Reportedly Pulls 'Love, Simon' Series for Not Being 'Family-Friendly'

Twentieth Century Fox
Nicole Pomarico
Nicole Pomarico
TV

Nick Robinson & Clark Moore in 'Love, Simon'
Twentieth Century Fox

Well, this is a bit of bummer for Disney+ fans. Apparently, the streaming service has pulled the upcoming Love, Simon series for not being "family-friendly" enough for its audience, which is pretty baffling given that Disney has always positioned itself as an ally to the LGBTQ+ community, We're definitely curious about what's really going on here, and it looks like others are, too, as a number of people are sounding off.

  • Reportedly, Disney felt uncomfortable with the themes of the show not fitting with the streaming service's audience. 

    Katherine Langford & Nick Robinson in 'Love, Simon'
    Twentieth Century Fox

    A source close to production said that the series would include topics like alcohol use and sexual exploration that might not be appropriate for everyone who views the content on Disney+, and on Hulu, there's certainly a lot more freedom for the show to go wherever it needs to creatively. That definitely makes sense, given that most of what streams on Disney+ is a lot different from the original series we'd see on Hulu.  

  • Instead of premiering on Disney+, the series is now named 'Love, Victor' and has been moved to Hulu. 

    According to Variety, the main character is Victor (played by Michael Cimino), who arrives at Creekwood High School and has his own set of struggles similar to the ones that Simon faced in the original movie -- including with his sexuality. The first season will consist of 10 episodes, and will hit Hulu in June in celebration of Pride Month. And reportedly, Hulu is already allowing writers to brainstorm for a possible second season. 

  • Disney+ is already facing a good amount of backlash for the decision. 

    Twitter comments

    People on Twitter are disappointed with news the series won't be moving ahead on Disney+. After all, representation is so important, and kids of any sexual orientation should be able to watch characters like them on TV. It makes sense that people would feel like this is a bad move, but at the same time, it's hard to know exactly what might have been going on behind the scenes. TV is complicated, y'all. 

  • The decision is all the more confusing given Disney's stance on representation.

    'Onward'
    Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

    In fact, the upcoming movie, Onward, features a female police officer who is married to a woman, voiced by Lena Waithe. And while there's obviously still a lot of progress that needs to be made, the company has been showing more and more LGBTQ+ support in recent years -- from featuring gay characters on shows like Andi Mack and even Doc McStuffins

    This makes us more inclined to think that the switch may have been due to the fact that the show may have been closer to being rated R than PG-13 ... or at least, more PG-13 than would be appropriate for Disney+ viewers, anyway. 

  • We're glad that the 'Love, Simon' series has found a home, regardless. 

    Miles Heizer and Nick Robinson in Love, Simon
    Twentieth Century Fox

    It's hard to really understand this choice without actually seeing Love, Victor, but maybe after the show hits Hulu this summer, it'll all make more sense. And maybe it'll even be better because Hulu was able to give the show runners more freedom to really go there. 

    In the meantime, we're still hoping to see more LGBTQ+ representation on Disney+. It's what the people want! 

