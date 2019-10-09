Skeet Ulrich Is Saying Goodbye to 'Riverdale'



The CW

Looks like FP Jones is making his exit from Riverdale. It's official, y'all: Skeet Ulrich has announced he's leaving Riverdale after four seasons of playing Jughead Jones' dad on the CW drama, and even though we're having a hard time imagining what the show will be like without him, it sounds like this is a decision that will end up being really good for him.

Doesn't mean we're not bummed, though!