Skeet Ulrich Is Saying Goodbye to 'Riverdale'

Looks like FP Jones is making his exit from Riverdale. It's official, y'all: Skeet Ulrich has announced he's leaving Riverdale after four seasons of playing Jughead Jones' dad on the CW drama, and even though we're having a hard time imagining what the show will be like without him, it sounds like this is a decision that will end up being really good for him.
Doesn't mean we're not bummed, though!
-
Skeet announced his departure over the weekend.
In a statement to TVLine, he said, "I’m incredibly grateful for the friendships I’ve made on Riverdale, and I will miss seeing everyone on a daily basis. I'm proud to have been part of such a talented group of people, in front of the camera and behind. But I’ve decided that it’s time for me to move on to explore other creative opportunities.”
Of course, Skeet has some exciting projects in the works -- such as starring in Bios with Tom Hanks -- but that doesn't mean we won't miss him and his character on the show!
-
Skeet also took to Instagram to thank fans for the support.
"I can’t even begin to thank you all for the unwavering support and love!!" he wrote. "It is remarkable and deeply appreciated. I may be leaving Riverdale but my experience over the last four years will never leave my heart."
However the show decides to write off FP, we hope that they leave the door open for Skeet to return in the future -- even if just for an episode or two.
-
-
Fans are seriously bummed that Skeet is leaving the show.
A big reason people watch Riverdale is for the dads, we'll admit it -- just like these commenters pointed out. It was hard enough losing Luke Perry, who played Archie's dad, Fred Andrews, after his unexpected death last year, and now, Jughead's dad is out. The show will probably look a lot different when it returns for Season 5 next fall -- but considering how much we love the rest of the cast, hopefully, they'll be able to make up for it.
-
Skeet isn't the only cast member saying goodbye, either. So is Marisol Nichols.
Marisol plays Veronica's mom, Hermione Lodge, on the show, and at the same time Skeet shared his departure, it was announced that Marisol will be leaving the show at the end of this season too.
"Part of life in Riverdale -- and part of growing up -- is saying goodbye to people," said showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa in his own statement to TV Line. "I'm grateful to Skeet and Marisol for their incredible work on the show these last four years, and we all wish them well on their future endeavors. F.P. and Hermione will never be far from our hearts. And, of course, they’re always welcome back in Riverdale."
-
-
At least we get to watch the rest of this season with these two original cast members.
Knowing how absolutely bonkers this show is, it appears we have a lot to look forward to. However FP and Hermione end up saying goodbye, we have a feeling it's going to be pretty unforgettable. But as long as we can continue catching up with Archie, Veronica, Betty, and Jughead on the show, we're definitely still down to watch.
Congrats to them both on this new chapter of their careers. We can't wait to see what's next!
Share this Story