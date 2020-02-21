20 Things to Know About 'Little People, Big World' Season 20

Courtesy of The Learning Channel
TLC is all about introducing us to reality TV families, and the Roloff family is a big one. We've been watching Little People, Big World for 19 seasons now, and as long as the network wants to keep throwing us new episodes, we'll keep watching. After all, a lot has changed for Matt and Amy Roloff over the years, and the show has really transformed from what it once was ... but it still grabs our attention just like it did in the beginning. And now, we have something exciting to look forward to: Little People, Big World season 20!
So much has happened over the last year or so for the Roloffs. Matt and Amy have certainly gone their separate ways, but along with that comes the excitement of new beginnings and new relationships. And speaking of new beginnings, Zach and Tori Roloff will also be introducing their second child, Lilah, to fans this season when we'll get to see her arrival. There's so much to look forward to in the upcoming episodes, and it seems like this season will be a fun one to watch.
Read on for everything fans need to know before the new episodes of Little People, Big World air this spring. It seems like there's potential for some major drama -- and also a lot of the heartwarming moments that made us truly love this show (and this family) in the first place.
Here's to season 20!
New Episodes Premiere March 311
It's been a while since we've caught up with the Roloffs, but at the end of March, they're back!
Here's the description of the season ahead, straight from TLC's Instagram post promoting the new episodes:
"Over the years life has taken the Roloffs in unexpected directions -- and with grandchildren, farm renovations, and new romances, no one knows what the future may hold."
Matt & Amy's History Will Likely Be Revisited2
We haven't seen Matt and Amy as a happy couple in quite some time, but the trailer threw it back to the times when their marriage was good and the whole family was still living under one roof. It seems like we could expect a few flashbacks -- although not all of them happy -- this season to help explain where this former couple is today, which really emphasizes what a long road it's been for the whole family.
We'll See Amy Roloff Move Out3
Fans who follow along with Amy on social media already know that she made the tough decision to leave Roloff Farm and go at it on her own. Recently, she even moved into her own place, sharing her fresh start with her fans on Instagram. It seems like this season will follow Amy's decision to leave and start this next chapter of her life, which seems to be shaping up to be an exciting one.
Tori Is Still Pregnant4
it looks like the show picks up before Tori and Zach welcomed their second child into the world, so when season 20 kicks off, Tori will still be pregnant. It looks like a lot of this season will focus on these two prepping for baby Lilah to join their family, and we can't wait to see every moment of it. Tori was the cutest with her baby bump, and we're sure these will be fun memories for her and Zach to relive.
Lilah Will Make Her Debut5
This season of Little People, Big World should also mark the first reality TV appearance for baby Lilah, which is so exciting (we're guessing toward the end of the season). Now that we think about it, both she and Jackson have been captured on film since before they were born, which is really special. This footage is going to be so special for their whole family to look back on, and we can't wait to see her grand entrance.
Amy's Engagement Will Be Featured6
In the trailer, we notice that there will be plenty about Amy's relationship with motorcycle-riding Chris Marek, the man she's now officially engaged to. While she hasn't filled us in on exactly how much wedding planning she and her future hubby have been doing lately, it looks like their engagement itself will also end up being a pretty big part of the season ahead.
So exciting for her!
Matt & Caryn's Relationship Will Also Get a Spotlight7
Amy's not the only one who's found a new love interest since the divorce. Matt's still in a serious relationship with Caryn Chandler, the former Roloff Farm manager. Although their romantic relationship was certainly a bit controversial at first, it's clear that this couple isn't going anywhere, and the longer they stay together, the more people start to wonder if they'll be getting engaged themselves.
Maybe this season will help clear all that up.
We'll See More of Jackson Roloff8
Not only will we get to meet Tori and Zach's second baby this season, but we'll also get to see more of their first kiddo, too. We've been following along with how much Jackson Roloff grown over the years on social media, but it'll be fun to see him again on the show -- especially now that we'll also get to watch him become a big brother. This could be a very big season for Jackson, after all.
Tori & Zach Will Likely Be the Only Roloff Kids We See9
While Matt and Amy have continued to share their family's ups and downs on Little People, Big World, not all of their kids have wanted to join them on their journey. It's been awhile since their son, Jeremy Roloff, and his wife, Audrey, have quit the show, and Matt and Amy's other adult children (Jacob and Molly) also tend to like their privacy. But as usual, Zach and Tori will be there, sharing their adventures!
Amy's Feeling Uncertain of the Future10
In the trailer, Amy can be heard saying, "Everything has changed on the farm. Family that I thought would be forever is different now." It's true -- there have been all kinds of changes in the family, and it's hard to imagine what the future will look like going forward. Matt and Amy might not be married anymore, but they'll forever be connected through their kids, so what's that going to look like this season?
Matt Promises Good TV for Fans11
When Matt shared the good news about season 20 with fans on Instagram in February, he also let it slip that we have a lot to look forward to when these new episodes finally air.
"Catch up on everything that’s been happening in the Roloff clan!" he wrote, adding, "You're in for some good TV!"
Now that's what we like to hear. We're hoping this season definitely makes good on Matt's promise.
Amy's Take on the Season Is an Optimistic One12
Amy seemed similarly excited when she shared the news about season 20 on Instagram -- so it looks like she can't wait to see everything play out, which is a good sign for those of us who are excited for new episodes.
"The future is so bright!" she wrote. "I'm excited to share this new season of life (and tv!) with you - watch as I decide to move from the farm, sweet baby Lilah joins us, and so much more!"
This Season May Celebrate Tori & Zach's Relationship13
Not only did the trailer show flashbacks to Matt and Amy's romance (and the less happy times, too), but it also walked us through Zach and Tori's love story, including when they dated, got engaged, and then welcomed their first baby into the world. Given that these two are about to start a new chapter on the show with baby Lilah, we'd love to see more of these sweet flashbacks this season, too.
We Could See Some of Amy's Single Life14
After the flashback footage of Amy and Matt deciding to split and then signing their divorce papers, we got to see Amy living it up as a single woman, from enjoying some time poolside with her friends to starting to date again. Yep, she's been with Chris Marek for a long time now, and she's about to be a married woman again, but maybe we'll see a little bit more of that in between time, too.
The Season Covers the Last Six Months15
As Matt Roloff has pointed out on Instagram, the season was filmed over a six month period since we last left the Roloffs, and that includes a lot of big events -- as well as the entire holiday season. This is definitely good news, though, because that's a lot of time for the TLC crew to have filmed footage, so there's likely to be plenty of great stuff that we'll get to watch on the episodes ahead.
There's a Lot of Ground to Cover16
Being that the last season of Little People, Big World finished airing over the summer, there's a lot of ground to cover here, because it's been a long time since we last caught up with the Roloff family. Like we said, the whole holiday season happened inside those six months... and so did major life events like new babies, engagements, moving, and family moments we probably don't even know about yet!
We'll Get to See Behind-the-Scenes of Instagram Posts17
Remember the days of reality TV before social media was a thing, and we'd be totally shocked to find out what had been going on when new episodes aired? Yeah, with Instagram, that doesn't happen too much today, but social media also doesn't show us everything. We'll finally get to see what happened when the fam shared their special moments with us online, taking us more in depth into what the Roloffs have been up to.
It Probably Won't Include Anything *Too* Recent18
Yep, the footage we'll see is probably pretty recent, but TLC has to stop filming for this season at some point, right? We're assuming anything that's happened in 2020 probably won't be featured -- although we could totally be wrong. That means the family's trip to Disneyland? Yeah, that's probs saved for season 21, if we're lucky enough to get even more episodes after this season is done.
It Could Be a Different Vibe Than Past Seasons19
After all, things are so different in this fam -- for most of the series, Amy and Matt were together, after all. Now, some of the family has moved on from filming, while Zach and Tori are going to be shown as their own family unit, and Amy and Matt both have their own separate lives with their own separate relationships. Different isn't a bad thing, though, especially for a show that's been around this long.
The Family Still Remains Central20
Despite all of these differences this season, no matter what changes, family remains central when it comes to Little People, Big World, even if it's not exactly the same family they were when the series started many, many years ago. It seems like there's definitely a lot to look forward to this season, and we can't wait to see the new episodes when they start airing on TLC at the end of March.