20 Things to Know About 'Little People, Big World' Season 20

Courtesy of The Learning Channel TLC is all about introducing us to reality TV families, and the Roloff family is a big one. We've been watching Little People, Big World for 19 seasons now, and as long as the network wants to keep throwing us new episodes, we'll keep watching. After all, a lot has changed for Matt and Amy Roloff over the years, and the show has really transformed from what it once was ... but it still grabs our attention just like it did in the beginning. And now, we have something exciting to look forward to: Little People, Big World season 20!

So much has happened over the last year or so for the Roloffs. Matt and Amy have certainly gone their separate ways, but along with that comes the excitement of new beginnings and new relationships. And speaking of new beginnings, Zach and Tori Roloff will also be introducing their second child, Lilah, to fans this season when we'll get to see her arrival. There's so much to look forward to in the upcoming episodes, and it seems like this season will be a fun one to watch.

Read on for everything fans need to know before the new episodes of Little People, Big World air this spring. It seems like there's potential for some major drama -- and also a lot of the heartwarming moments that made us truly love this show (and this family) in the first place.

Here's to season 20!