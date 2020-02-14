Hopper Is Alive in Newly Released 'Stranger Things' Season 4 Teaser

Some people might want chocolates, candies, and flowers on Valentine's Day. But for us, we want to get a peek at the upcoming season of Stranger Things, and it looks like we're getting our wish granted. A teaser trailer for season four just dropped, and it looks like Hopper is alive ... but not doing too well.
(Seriously, someone needs to send him some help.)
When we last saw 'Stranger Things,' Hopper, Joyce, and Murray snuck into a secret Russian base for a mission that didn't end well.
Hopper's demise created a ripple effect that impacted life as we know it in Hawkins, Indiana.
But we always kept hope alive that Hopper somehow survived the explosion.
Anyone who watched all of the season three finale saw a scene after the credits of Russians walking by prison cells before one stops in front of a door, and the other says, "No, not the American." Hearing that gave us so much hope that Hopper was alive, along with a secret phone number Stranger Things fans decoded that also hinted there is more to the story.
... and it's a good thing we did, because Hopper is alive.
Forced into slave labor, but breathing and seemingly healthy.
Hopper is seen in the newly released season four teaser trailer working for the Russians (he and the others clearly do not want to) that has us wondering how in the world he is going to escape and get home -- and what he'll do, as Eleven and Joyce are no longer there.
We are so curious how this is all going to turn out.
