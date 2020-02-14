Hopper Is Alive in Newly Released 'Stranger Things' Season 4 Teaser

Stranger Things/YouTube
Tanvier Peart
Tanvier Peart
TV

David Harbour in Stranger Things Season 4
Stranger Things/YouTube

Some people might want chocolates, candies, and flowers on Valentine's Day. But for us, we want to get a peek at the upcoming season of Stranger Things, and it looks like we're getting our wish granted. A teaser trailer for season four just dropped, and it looks like Hopper is alive ... but not doing too well.

(Seriously, someone needs to send him some help.)

  • When we last saw 'Stranger Things,' Hopper, Joyce, and Murray snuck into a secret Russian base for a mission that didn't end well.

    Winona Ryder and David Harbour in Stranger Things
    Netflix

    And by did not end well, we mean Hopper sacrificed himself and looked to get blown up in the process that had us in the darkest of feels. Chief Jim Hopper has been a fan favorite since the beginning of the show that made this reality such a tough pill to swallow -- especially because he and Joyce (Winona Ryder) finally planned a date that needed to happen in season one.

    • Advertisement

  • Hopper's demise created a ripple effect that impacted life as we know it in Hawkins, Indiana.

    Millie Bobby Brown in Stranger Things (2016)
    Netflix

    Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), who Hopper took in as his own daughter to protect her, is understandably devastated, and packs up and leaves the town with Joyce and her sons, Jonathan and Will. El has been doing her best to fit in like a "regular kid," and is not only hit with the death of Hopper but also moving away -- which will throw a monkey wrench in her relationship with Mike -- and coming to terms with the likelihood she lost her powers after fighting the Mind Flyer at Starcourt Mall.

    That's just too much.

  • But we always kept hope alive that Hopper somehow survived the explosion.

    Anyone who watched all of the season three finale saw a scene after the credits of Russians walking by prison cells before one stops in front of a door, and the other says, "No, not the American." Hearing that gave us so much hope that Hopper was alive, along with a secret phone number Stranger Things fans decoded that also hinted there is more to the story.

  • ... and it's a good thing we did, because Hopper is alive.

    Forced into slave labor, but breathing and seemingly healthy.

    Hopper is seen in the newly released season four teaser trailer working for the Russians (he and the others clearly do not want to) that has us wondering how in the world he is going to escape and get home -- and what he'll do, as Eleven and Joyce are no longer there.

  • We are so curious how this is all going to turn out.

    Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, and Noah Schnapp in Stranger Things (2016)
    Netflix

    Between the threat of creatures and another dimension having access to ours, Hopper getting the eff out of Dodge (or Russia), Eleven having no powers, and the gang being split up, we need for this to all somehow come together.

    ... preferably with none of our favorite characters perishing during the process.

    (We love ya, Dusty!)

netflix tv

Related

Advertisement

Trending

Advertisement