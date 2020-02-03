New Trailer for 'Little People, Big World' Shows Tension on Roloff Farm

The trailer recaps what's been going on in the Roloff fam recently, from Tori and Zach welcoming their new daughter, Lilah, to Amy finally making the huge decision to move off the farm ... and not all of it is what we'd call pleasant. Still, Amy is looking forward to seeing these new eps air.

"Little People, Big World returns March 31st on TLC! Watch the trailer below, and take a look back at where we've been and where we're going! The future is so bright!" she wrote. "I'm excited to share this new season of life (and tv!) with you -- watch as I decide to move from the farm, sweet baby Lilah joins us, and so much more!"

