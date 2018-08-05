Kailyn Lowry Confirms She's Pregnant With Baby #4

Well knock us over with a feather duster! After weeks of speculation, Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry confirmed via Instagram she is pregnant with baby number four. The 27-year-old shared ultrasound photos on the social media app, and gave fans some details about how things have been going so far.
One big mystery still officially remains though -- who is the baby daddy??
Kail let her fans in on her big secret with this post Feb. 4.
She added the caption:
We're confirming the news, baby #4 is coming soon! I'm almost 16 weeks pregnant & it's been a rough few months this time around. I've had nausea, morning sickness, and absolutely no energy.
This week I'm starting to feel a bit better and I'm really hoping it stays this way! @Peanut has been an amazing support for me since I found out I was pregnant again. Going through nausea and morning sickness while trying to keep the news a secret can be quite isolating.
She also encouraged other moms to join the Peanut app, and disclosed that it was a sponsored post. Honestly, we love that she announced this news with a paid partnership. Get that money, honey! We'll double-tap all day long.
We're beyond thrilled for Kailyn, but also just a little bit shook over the news.
Kail has openly toyed with the idea of having a fourth baby over the past couple of years, so maybe we should have seen this coming ... but we really did think that those recent pregnancy rumors were just gossip.
She's opened up several times in the past about having a fourth baby, and even using a sperm donor to not have to deal with baby daddy drama.
Back in January, a 'Teen Mom' fan account claimed that Kail had sent this photo to a family member.
Specifically, that she sent it to Chris Lopez's aunt. The "evidence" was that the manicure in the photo was the same as one Kail was sporting in photos on her own account around the same time.
Of course, if this is legit, it likely means that Chris is the father. He's also the dad of Kailyn's 2-year-old son, Lux. She's also mom to Isaac, 9, with Jo Rivera, and Lincoln, 6, with Javi Marroquin.
Oh, and it's worth mentioning that Us Weekly is reporting that Chris is in fact the dad.
If Chris is the dad, what does that mean for Kailyn's family?
In May 2018, she admitted in a podcast with Teen Mom costar Chelsea DeBoer, "I really want to write Chris a letter and request [a sperm donation] so that I have two full siblings."
She told Radar Online the same month that she was considering using an anonymous sperm donor, saying, "More kids, yes. But more dads, no. No more baby daddies! The sperm bank thing would be a different scenario because it wouldn't be a dad involved."
During a reunion special with Dr. Drew in August of that same year, she said that she wanted "just one more" baby. When asked by Dr. Drew if she was looking for another man to father the child, she replied, "F--k no! I'm going to request sperm from one of them."
At the end of the day, Kailyn is both an awesome and unconventional mother.
She's doing motherhood her way, unashamedly, and that's pretty dang awesome. Her kids are obviously well loved and cared for, she is rocking the single mom thing, and whether this pregnancy was planned or not, we're beyond thrilled for her.
We can't wait to meet this new little one, and hope the rest of Kail's pregnancy is smooth sailing.
