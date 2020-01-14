Country Star Chase Rice Is 'Pissed' About the Way 'The Bachelor' Portrayed Him

Anyone who caught The Bachelor on Monday night knows that it was rough. What should have been a fun one-on-one date turned into drama when Victoria F. realized that the dude performing on the date was actually her ex. And now, Chase Rice is speaking out about his Bachelor experience -- and let's just say he's not happy, to put it lightly.
Basically, Peter surprised Victoria with a date that included a performance from country singer Chase Rice.
It was awkward, because in Victoria's words, they dated beforehand ... and she even took Chase aside to have a private chat, which was still more awkward.
In the end, she told Peter about their history, and he took it so well. He was just glad she was honest about it, and they were able to move on.
But there's one person who cannot move on from the way things went down, and we can't say we blame him.
In an interview with a radio show called 'Fitz in the Morning,' Chase shared that he's "pissed" at how it all played out.
"We spent a night together in Charlotte," Chase said on the radio show, according to Hollywood Life. "She's a cool chick, from what I know of her. I got no problem with her, I got no problem with him. I knew she was going on the show. I was still pretty surprised. I told my manager and publicist and they were like, 'Don't worry about that, they're not going to do that to you.'"
So wait -- let us get this straight. They spent one night together, but it was played up on the show (and by Victoria F.) that they were in a relationship? Oh, man. That's wrong.
"It's over the top," he added. "It's unnecessary. I didn't expect it, but at the end of the day, it happened."
The country star also confessed that he "was really pissed off" to be used for drama, when all he wanted to do was promote his music. He explained, "I was just going on there to try to promote 'Lonely If You Are' and 'Eyes on You' ... And I wanted absolutely nothing -- if there's anything I ever wanted, it's to have nothing to do with the drama of that show."
This was such a producer stunt, and even 'Bach' alum can recognize this for what it is.
Former contestant Derek Peth is essentially calling the producers sharks in this tweet, and we gotta agree. There's no way that it was just a coincidence that Chase just happened to be performing at the same date someone he once hooked up with happened to be on with Peter.
Looks like everyone involved got played.
In the end, Peter was a good sport ... but we don't blame Chase for being a bit miffed.
After all, he thought he was going on the show to promote his music, and that's not quite what happened.
We really want the truth from Victoria F. now, though. Did they date, or was it actually a hookup like Chase said? Peter's into honesty, so a good time to come clean about it would be, oh, right about now, maybe?
