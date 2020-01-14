Country Star Chase Rice Is 'Pissed' About the Way 'The Bachelor' Portrayed Him

In an interview with a radio show called 'Fitz in the Morning,' Chase shared that he's "pissed" at how it all played out.

"We spent a night together in Charlotte," Chase said on the radio show, according to Hollywood Life. "She's a cool chick, from what I know of her. I got no problem with her, I got no problem with him. I knew she was going on the show. I was still pretty surprised. I told my manager and publicist and they were like, 'Don't worry about that, they're not going to do that to you.'"



So wait -- let us get this straight. They spent one night together, but it was played up on the show (and by Victoria F.) that they were in a relationship? Oh, man. That's wrong.

"It's over the top," he added. "It's unnecessary. I didn't expect it, but at the end of the day, it happened."



The country star also confessed that he "was really pissed off" to be used for drama, when all he wanted to do was promote his music. He explained, "I was just going on there to try to promote 'Lonely If You Are' and 'Eyes on You' ... And I wanted absolutely nothing -- if there's anything I ever wanted, it's to have nothing to do with the drama of that show."