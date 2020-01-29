Could You Survive Dating Joe Goldberg From 'You'? (Quiz)



Netflix Watching the show You on Netflix makes a lot of thoughts go through our heads. Although we've definitely found ourselves rooting for the bad guy and screaming at our TVs at Beck and Love to get as far away from Joe as they possibly can, in the end, it's easy to see how someone could be charmed by a good-looking man who seems genuinely interested in us ... even though his interest is beyond creepy and usually leads to death for the woman he's into and/or the people around her. But ultimately, our remaining question is this: Could we actually survive dating Joe Goldberg? And more importantly, could you?

Of course, plenty of wildly unrealistic things happen in You, but it's not too far off when it comes to showing how people live in 2020. Social media allows us to share what's sometimes way too much information about ourselves with the world, and in the wrong hands (like Joe's), it can end up being dangerous -- and in some cases even deadly.

Honestly, when our feelings get involved, even the best of us can get a little side tracked by love. An attractive, sweet, thoughtful man wants to shower us with attention and act like we're the only woman in the world? It's easy to see how some people might be able to ignore his shady actions and stalker ways, but others are so hyper vigilant about protecting ourselves that we'd be Joe's biggest nightmare.

Wondering if you'd be smart enough to escape dating Joe unscathed or would become one of his victims like Beck -- or forever committed to him like Love? Would you be able to recognize the red flags for what they are and escape his clutches before it's too late?

Ready to find out the truth? Take the quiz that follows, and tally up all your answers while we're wasting time and waiting for You Season 3 to drop.

Good luck out there.