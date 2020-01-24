15 Remixed '90s Shows on Netflix We Can Watch With Our Kids



Nickelodeon Network The year might be 2020, but it's never been a better time to be a '90s kid -- especially for those of us who have felt a lot of nostalgia about our favorite childhood TV shows and wish we could relive that magic with our own kids. Because we have a little thing called Netflix, and now that '90s TV reboots are totally in, our favorite shows are coming back, updated and better than ever. And although some are still in the production phase, many of them are even available for our streaming enjoyment already. What could be more entertaining than that?

So many of our favorite memories include watching shows such as The Magic School Bus and Rocko's Modern Life after school and on weekends, and Netflix has managed to bring both back for a revival, updated to fit into today's world and TV. There are plenty of shows and movies based on '90s faves for kids of all ages, from the more recent Rugrats movies to a brand-new take on Mystery Science Theater 3000.

And of course, we couldn't forget sitcom reboots like Fuller House -- because honestly, that's one we'd binge watch all day, with or without the kids around. Who didn't want to be just like DJ Tanner when they grew up?

Here's a roundup of remixed '90s shows that are available to stream on Netflix (or will be available soon). Sure, we might roll our eyes at all the reboot news that seems to be coming out every single day, but in the end, we're the real winners.