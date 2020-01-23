15 Things to Know For People Who Haven't Seen 'You'



Netflix We'll admit it: We're completely obsessed with You on Netflix. Just watching the way Penn Badgley's character, Joe Goldberg, manages to escape after doing unspeakable things to multiple people is pretty fascinating, and after season two debuted on Netflix in December, we officially can't get enough. But there are actually people out there who haven't seen You yet (hard to believe, we know), and being that the hype around this show has been real, they're probably wondering what it's all about. Given how absolutely nuts You is, where do we even start?

At its most basic core, You is a show about a guy who's looking for love ... but in the end, it's so much more than that. The objects of Joe's affection end up in some serious danger, and usually, that danger spreads to the people around them, too.

It's a hard show to explain to someone who's never seen it, and the only way to truly get it is to watch it. But just in case anyone out there needs a little convincing, there are certain things about the world of You that are critical to know to understand the series, and it might just end up drawing people in.

Haven't watched You yet and want to know what the future holds before jumping into the first season? This is a good place to start. It's also not a bad chance for people who are already fans of the show to catch up on exactly why it's so insane to watch ... and how Joe just keeps pulling us back in, even though we know better than to root for an actual killer.

If anyone needs us, we'll be here, counting down the days 'til You season three. There could never be enough episodes of this twisted show.