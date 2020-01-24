18 Black Sitcoms of the '90s that Changed the Game

Image: Ron Tom/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images



Ron Tom/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images Black sitcoms have been popular since classics like Good Times, The Jeffersons, and Sanford and Son hit television screens nationwide in the 70s. But it wasn't until The Cosby Show became a ratings juggernaut in the mid '80s that networks finally saw the potential in investing heavily in sitcoms with black leads. And so the '90s became a decade in which more black sitcoms than ever made it onto TV, entertaining millions, making major stars out of virtual unknowns, and giving audiences of all kinds an unprecedented look into black lives and experiences (plural) with a wide array of stories that centered black characters and smashed stereotypes. These shows have become beloved throughout the years. They're funny, and it's as simple as that. But beyond that, their formats, characters, music, fashion, and characters came to define their time, becoming major influences on shows that came after, and even on those that are on TV right now.

Naturally, given the success of the Cosby Show -- whose legacy has been tarnished by Bill Cosby's crimes -- a lot of shows that followed featured families. But they didn't just copy the show's formula of an upper middle class clan whose every day lives and challenges were not different than any other group's. Family shows of the '90s ran the gamut, from working class couples with kids trying to make ends meet to those that moved their tribe out of the hood and into predominantly white neighborhood -- with all the culture shock that that can entail. And unlike the Cosby Show, some of these comedies embraced the opportunity to touch on serious social issues, finding a balance that worked.

The lives of younger people took center stage as well in the 90s. So, instead of being the token black friend within the larger context of a show, black teens, college students, 20-something professionals became the vehicle for funny and even poignant stories.

The '90s turned hugely talented black comedians and actors into stars who remain household names to this day, and it goes to show the impact that being given a seat at the table and a voice on prime time television can accomplish.

Here are 18 black '90s sitcoms that we love do this day for the impact they had on our lives then and now.