Penn Badgley Reveals the One Line Joe Won't Cross in 'You'

We still can't get over the way You Season 2 ended, and now, Penn Badgley is here to give us even more insight into the brain of Joe Goldberg. In a recent interview, Penn revealed the line Joe won't cross ... and yes, there actually is a line he won't cross.
Hey, he might be a killer, but even he has boundaries!
While talking to Entertainment Weekly, Penn revealed Joe's line in the sand: children.
According to Penn, he's especially protective of his own child ... and that's why Love is still alive.
Penn said that there are a lot of things he thinks Joe would never do ... and that audiences couldn't come back from him killing a chid.
Here's the interview in full:
It's definitely giving us a lot to look forward to when the show is back for the next season, even if that's probably a very, very long time from now.
We're dying to see Joe as a dad, though, and to see him go up against Love once again. Something tells us their life in the suburbs is going to be a bit more eventful than their neighbors would probably want.
