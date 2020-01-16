Penn Badgley Opens Up About 'You' Season 3 & Why Love Is Joe's Archnemesis

Days after we found out that You Season 3 is happening, we're already finding out more about what we can expect next season, all thanks to Penn Badgley. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Penn opened up about the third season of You, including his thoughts on love and, well, Love.
Joe Goldberg has finally met his match.
In the interview, Penn said that the third season could end up being an "examination of marriage."
Because both Joe and Love are capable of killing, Penn says that makes them each other's "archnemesis."
Penn added that we'll see Joe be protective of his child -- and we already have.
Watch the full interview here:
We're sure we've got a long wait ahead for season three, but hopefully, Penn will keep dropping hints for us about everything we have to look forward to. Given the situation that we're about to see Joe in, we have a feeling this might be the most gripping season yet.
