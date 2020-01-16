Penn Badgley Opens Up About 'You' Season 3 & Why Love Is Joe's Archnemesis

In the interview, Penn said that the third season could end up being an "examination of marriage."

When we left Joe and Love, Love is pregnant, and it seems like Joe's doing everything he can to be a good husband and father. But we also know that we can't fully trust Love after she exposed her true self at the end of season two.

"It's like a Chinese finger trap. He's going to always be worried that she will kill him or the child -- I'm not even sure," Penn said.