20 Times High Schoolers on TV Were Played By Much Older Adults



The CW Ever wondered why the high schoolers on TV look nothing like how we looked at that age? That's because they're often not actually teenagers. Our favorite teen shows are usually filled with actors in their 20s, and sometimes even in their 30s. According to Vice, the phenomenon is called "/Dawson's Casting," named for the show Dawson's Creek whose cast members were all much older than their high school characters. But it's not just Dawson's Creek that used this casting method. Many high schoolers on TV are played by much older adults. One popular teen show even cast a 24-year-old as a 14-year-old. Come on, now. They can't really expect us to buy that one.

There's actually a pretty simple reason for why shows tend to prefer to cast older actors in younger roles. According to Teen Vogue, there are fewer work restrictions on actors over 18. Marcia Ross, who cast the teen movies 10 Things I Hate About You and Clueless, told the outlet that "actors under the age of 18 need to have guardians on set and work a limited set of hours because of schooling."

TV production schedules move quickly, and if they can avoid having to pause for actors to go to class or have their guardian present, things get done faster. That's the long and short of it. Of course, if an actor who's just perfect for a role happens to be underage, the production will likely accommodate that. But if they feel that audiences won't notice too much that someone a decade older than a high schooler is playing a high schooler, why go through the headache of hiring an actual high school age actor?

Casting young roles with older actors is common in both movies and television, but these 20 cases of high schoolers played by adults are especially egregious. Some of these actors are nearly twice the age of their character!