Ryan & Mackenzie Edwards Welcome a Baby Girl

These Teen Mom OG stars have been keeping it pretty low-key lately, but now, Ryan and Mackenzie Edwards have some big news to share. It's official: Mackenzie has given birth to a baby girl, and they've already shared the first photo of her on Instagram.
She's so cute!
-
Mack shared the news this week, revealing that her daughter came into the world on January 1.
And the baby's name? Stella Rhea.
"Welcome to the world sweet Stella! Stella Rhea Edwards came on her own time and surprised us New Years Day!" Mackenzie wrote. "What a way to start our year! We are so in love with her already."
-
She also shared a photo on her Instagram Story of Stella yawning.
-
-
Now, Ryan and Mack have a pretty full house.
Between Bentley, Hudson, baby Jagger, and now Stella, it looks like these two have their hands full! Fortunately, Mackenzie's already used to juggling multiple kids, so we think she's probably got a good routine down right about now.
-
Here's hoping that 2020 will bring more updates on this growing family.
We haven't seen much of them lately, and with how hectic things have been for them, it's no surprise. But maybe when Teen Mom OG is back, we'll get more updates from the Edwards family.
Til then, we hope they're enjoying every minute with their new baby. Congrats, Ryan and Mackenzie!
Share this Story