Zack Is Back! Mark-Paul Gosselaar Officially Joins the 'Saved by the Bell' Reboot



Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Getty Images

Can someone say finally?! When the Saved by the Bell reboot is finally here, it will include Zack Morris because Mark-Paul Gosselaar is coming back! That's right, Mark will reprise his role as Zack in the upcoming series, which is a sigh of relief considering producers reportedly kept him out of the loop.

Honestly, what would a return to Bayside High be without Zack?