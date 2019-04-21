Zack Is Back! Mark-Paul Gosselaar Officially Joins the 'Saved by the Bell' Reboot

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Getty Images
Can someone say finally?! When the Saved by the Bell reboot is finally here, it will include Zack Morris because Mark-Paul Gosselaar is coming back! That's right, Mark will reprise his role as Zack in the upcoming series, which is a sigh of relief considering producers reportedly kept him out of the loop.
Honestly, what would a return to Bayside High be without Zack?
Mark-Paul is definitely reprising his role in the new series -- what a relief!
Last we heard, Mark-Paul's role in the series was up in the air.
In fact, back in December, Gosselaar said that he wasn't asked to join the reboot, revealing that he found out about it online just like everybody else. But because the premise of the show centers on Zack becoming the governor of California, that news was a little surprising to hear.
Fortunately, though, it sounds like they've been able to work everything out, and the series -- which will air on NBC's upcoming streaming service, Peacock -- is full steam ahead.
Fans are pretty glad to hear that Zack is coming back.
Like these commenters mentioned, what would a Saved by the Bell reboot be without Zack Morris? We can hardly imagine it!
It's so good to hear that he's been included, and hopefully, more details are coming soon. We need Tiffani to fill us in on how she feels about reprising the role of Kelly! Originally, it didn't look like Tiffani would be involved either, so we're curious how this all came to be.
We can't wait to find out more about this reboot.
It sounds like it's all coming together pretty quickly, and because the original cast is so close, we have no doubt in our minds all the original chemistry will be there, even 30 years later.
We're ready for it -- especially now that we know we can count on Zack Morris returning.
