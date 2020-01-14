11 Netflix Shows Leaving Us in 2020



Netflix All good things eventually have to come to an end, but that doesn't make saying goodbye any less heartbreaking -- especially now that we're all used to our fave shows and movies coming back in remakes and reboots. We're not conditioned to actually let things go anymore. However, we have to be, because these 11 Netflix shows are ending are ending in 2020 -- whether we like it or not. In the early days of Netflix original content, the streaming service gave a lot of things second and third chances that maybe didn't perform as well as other offerings. But now, Netflix is tightening up its content options, and that means that not every show will continue to get renewed time after time. All of the shows on this list at least made it one season, but this year will mark their end.

There's a number of original shows leaving Netflix for good in 2020, and some are real fan faves on it -- including Fuller House, a show rebooted from its Full House original. Are we sure no other network wants to try rebooting it again again? They could even call it Fullest House. No?

The only good thing about shows that know they're heading into a final season is that they get a chance to wrap up the show for the fans. There's nothing worse than a series that didn't know it was getting canceled, and then viewers never really get a proper resolution or a chance to say goodbye. Netflix doled out cancellations for these shows far in advance, so they can end on the best terms possible. It doesn't make it easy to say goodbye -- but at least easier.

So prepare the tissues now, because the end is near for these 11 shows.