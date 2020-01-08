20 Netflix Series to Watch After Binging 'You'



Netflix For those who don't know, You season two dropped on December 26, 2019, and many of us have already burned through all the new episodes. It's the kind of show that is almost impossible to stop watching once it's started. Each episode ends on a cliffhanger and so then we end up just clicking "play next episode" and bingeing the whole thing over ... like, two days or a couple of weeks. In any case, we need more You. Sadly, there are no more episodes right now, and it will probably be at least a year before a possible third season hits. So instead, we can at least watch these other shows like You on Netflix. It turns out there's a lot of charming serial killer content on the streaming service, and even a couple of shows with the actual You actors in them to tide us over until more You starts streaming.

In addition to the series probably being renewed for another 10 episodes (we can thank actor Penn Badgley for letting that cat out of the bag), there's also another book on the way in the You novel series that the show is based on. Author Caroline Kepnes gave this preview of the next book to Entertainment Weekly:

﻿Joe is really proud of himself because a lot of people in his position descend into darkness after having been through what he’s gone through in book two and then in the beginning of book three. And he decides that he’s going to be a better person and he’s very proud of himself for that. Having dealt with Love’s family and dating someone with this close relationship with their twin brother, he’s very focused on the idea that he should be the one with the family. But yeah, the main thrust of it is that he’s very proud of his strength.



Until the book or the next season comes out, these 20 shows have serious You vibes to keep us all going.