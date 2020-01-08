20 Netflix Series to Watch After Binging 'You'

For those who don't know, You season two dropped on December 26, 2019, and many of us have already burned through all the new episodes. It's the kind of show that is almost impossible to stop watching once it's started. Each episode ends on a cliffhanger and so then we end up just clicking "play next episode" and bingeing the whole thing over ... like, two days or a couple of weeks.
In any case, we need more You.
Sadly, there are no more episodes right now, and it will probably be at least a year before a possible third season hits. So instead, we can at least watch these other shows like You on Netflix. It turns out there's a lot of charming serial killer content on the streaming service, and even a couple of shows with the actual You actors in them to tide us over until more You starts streaming.
In addition to the series probably being renewed for another 10 episodes (we can thank actor Penn Badgley for letting that cat out of the bag), there's also another book on the way in the You novel series that the show is based on. Author Caroline Kepnes gave this preview of the next book to Entertainment Weekly:
Joe is really proud of himself because a lot of people in his position descend into darkness after having been through what he’s gone through in book two and then in the beginning of book three. And he decides that he’s going to be a better person and he’s very proud of himself for that. Having dealt with Love’s family and dating someone with this close relationship with their twin brother, he’s very focused on the idea that he should be the one with the family. But yeah, the main thrust of it is that he’s very proud of his strength.
Until the book or the next season comes out, these 20 shows have serious You vibes to keep us all going.
'Gossip Girl'1
Rated: TV-14
Dan Humphrey may not be a murderer but he has some serious Joe Goldberg vibes. Honestly, if Gossip Girl had kept running, it would have turned into You eventually. All six seasons of GG are streaming on Netflix.
'The Haunting of Hill House'2
Rated: TV-MA
Before she played Love on You, Victoria Pedretti's breakout Netflix role was on the horror series The Haunting of Hill House. For viewers who need more Love in their lives, season one is streaming now and season two is on its way.
'The Sinner'3
Rated: TV-14
Joe seems so normal on the outside, and so do the people accused of heinous crimes in The Sinner. This anthology show delves into the who and why of these killings and may shed more light on why people like Joe do what they do. Two seasons are streaming on Netflix now.
'Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes'4
Rated: TV-MA
Ted Bundy was often described as charming, and he had a host of female followers -- even after he was charged with several murders. He's basically the real-life Joe Goldberg, and this series dives into Bundy's psyche thanks to real taped conversations with the killer.
'Mindhunter'5
Rated: TV-MA
Mindhunter gets right into the thought process of some of the country's most high-profile serial killers. The series is based on real conversations that an FBI agent had with the serial killers, so it really peels back the truth of people who turn to murder. Two seasons are available on Netflix.
'Criminal Minds'6
Rated: TV-14
A group of FBI profilers work together to solve cases each week by trying to understand who the criminals are, their motivations, and potential ways to stop them. This show is like a slightly more fictionalized version of Mindhunter. Netflix has 12 seasons available.
'How to Get Away With Murder'7
Rated: TV-14
The title of this show is also what Joe is always trying to do. He has such a long list of bodies to his name -- and so do these law students, either directly or indirectly. Five seasons of How to Get Away With Murder are currently on Netflix where viewers can watch the wide-eyed law students quickly step into a dark world of secrets, lies, and cover-ups in the name of protecting or exposing the killers among them.
'Manhunt: Unabomber'8
Rated: TV-14
The Unabomber is a man who sent explosives through the mail to various targets and who had a long manifesto about who he thought was good and bad and his thoughts on modernization and technology. Basically, he's two steps away from where Joe is now -- always critiquing others, being wary of social media, preferring to live alone in the shadows.
This series follows the FBI hunt to catch the Unabomber, and it will keep viewers on the edge of their seats.
'Unbelievable'9
Rated: TV-MA
The scene in season two where the cops didn't believe that Candace had been buried alive broke our hearts, and this series will, too. Unbelievable is based on a true story of a girl who was raped, and the cops didn't believe her until more people began being attacked as well.
'Bloodline'10
Rated: TV-MA
Bloodline follows a wealthy family that is suddenly forced to contend with the return of the black sheep of the family. It's not unlike the You episode where Joe meets Love's family and sees how poorly they treat the struggling Forty.
'Dirty John'11
Rated: TV-14
Debra Newell is basically a grown-up Beck. She longs for love in her life and falls for the charismatic Dr. John Meehan who may have a secret or two hiding under the surface. When Debra's daughters become concerned that John may be conning their mother, they take matters into their own hands.
'Dexter'12
Rated: TV-MA
For viewers who inexplicably find themselves sort of rooting for Joe to not get caught (we blame Penn Badgley, who is just too good at acting), there's Dexter. Like Joe, Dexter has a strong moral code. He only kills people who truly deserve it, like how Joe only kills people whom he thinks truly deserve it.
'Gypsy'13
Rated: TV-MA
Dr. Nicky crossed a line with Beck on You when she was seeing him as a therapist, not unlike the lines Jean Holloway crosses with her own therapy patients in Gypsy. Naomi Watts plays the unprofessional counselor in Gypsy, which has one season streaming on Netflix.
'Bates Motel'14
Rated: TV-MA
You season two showed more of Joe's backstory and the complicated relationship he had with his parents -- especially his mother. Joe has that in common with Freddie Highmore's character in Bates Motel. The show is a prequel to Alfred Hitchcock's Psycho, and it gives viewers an inside look at Norman Bates' complex relationship with his mom prior to her death in the film.
'Black Mirror'15
Rated: TV-MA
Although Joe uses technology and social media to his advantage to stalk people in You, he's deeply distrustful of it -- because he knows how it can be used as a weapon. No show exemplifies the potential hazards of the tech world better than Black Mirror. Five seasons of the Twilight Zone-esque take on the modern world are currently streaming on Netflix.
'Messiah'16
Rated: TV-MA
A few You fans truly seem willing to forgive Joe no matter what he does. Even Stranger Things actor Millie Bobby Brown once excused his stalkery behavior. A new Netflix show looks into that phenomenon of people blindly following someone else no matter what they do.
Messiah asks the question of whether people would even believe if Jesus claimed to have come back, what they would do to follow him, and whether or not the man claiming to be him is telling the truth or conning the world.
The first season just dropped on Netflix on January 1, 2020.
'The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story'17
Rated: TV-MA
Darren Criss plays the murderous Andrew Cunanan in the second season of American Crime Story, which documents the murder of fashion mogul Gianni Versace. Much like Joe, Andrew was charming and clean cut, so people never suspected the serial killer darkness within.
'Dead to Me'18
Rated: TV-MA
Although this show has its comedic moments, it's also dark at times. There's a pretty big twist that we won't spoil for viewers, but basically when two women meet at a grief group after both losing their partners, things are not necessarily what they seem.
'Safe'19
Rated: TV-MA
This one's for the Dexter fans, because it also stars Michael C. Hall. This time he plays a father whose daughter mysteriously goes missing. As he tries to track her down, he learns about the dark secrets those closest to him are keeping.
'Evil Genius'20
Rated: TV-MA
Marjorie Diehl-Armstrong is best known for her role in a bank heist plot that got someone killed, but this series also covers less well known parts of her life, like the "suspicious" ways some of her boyfriends died. Viewers who've already finished You season two will maybe see this series as a cautionary tale for Joe.