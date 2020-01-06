20 TV Shows Turning 20 in 2020



Nickelodeon The year 2020 marks the 20th anniversary of a ton of beloved 2000s TV shows. While many of these series ended years ago, there are several that are still airing, even two decades later. Others were popular at the time, came to an end, and were recently rebooted. Because of how much time has passed, it's possible for some of us to have grown up with a show and now have children who are growing up with the reboot of the very same show. Basically, time is a circle -- especially when it comes to TV.

Some big name stars originally appeared in these series and then went on to have career defining roles on other shows. For example, who else kind of forgot that before Bryan Cranston, who played the iconic Walter White on, he was the dad on

A lot has changed over the last two decades in the TV landscape. While crime procedurals and half-hour comedies are still popular, limited series, anthologies, binge-watching, and streaming has changed so much of how we consume content. Because of the internet, many of these older shows are available to watch any time we'd like online. They haven't faded completely from the public consciousness, and new fans have had a chance to discover these series over the years. That's helped with the shows' popularity and led to some of the shows staying on the air for 20 years or eventually getting rebooted.

So which former TV shows are celebrating their 20th anniversary this year? Read on, friends. Read on.