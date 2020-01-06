20 TV Shows Turning 20 in 2020

Martha Sorren | Jan 6, 2020 TV
20 TV Shows Turning 20 in 2020
Image: Nickelodeon

Dora the Explorer (2000)
Nickelodeon

The year 2020 marks the 20th anniversary of a ton of beloved 2000s TV shows. While many of these series ended years ago, there are several that are still airing, even two decades later. Others were popular at the time, came to an end, and were recently rebooted. Because of how much time has passed, it's possible for some of us to have grown up with a show and now have children who are growing up with the reboot of the very same show. 

Basically, time is a circle -- especially when it comes to TV. 

Some big name stars originally appeared in these series and then went on to have career defining roles on other shows. For example, who else kind of forgot that before Bryan Cranston, who played the iconic Walter White on Breaking Bad, he was the dad on Malcolm in the Middle

A lot has changed over the last two decades in the TV landscape. While crime procedurals and half-hour comedies are still popular,  limited series, anthologies, binge-watching, and streaming has changed so much of how we consume content. Because of the internet, many of these older shows are available to watch any time we'd like online. They haven't faded completely from the public consciousness, and new fans have had a chance to discover these series over the years. That's helped with the shows' popularity and led to some of the shows staying on the air for 20 years or eventually getting rebooted.

So which former TV shows are celebrating their 20th anniversary this year? Read on, friends. Read on.

  • 'Malcolm in the Middle'

    1
    The Malcolm in the Middle cast
    Fox Network/20th Century Fox Television

    Premiered: January 9, 2000

    Rated: TV-PG

    Before Bryan Cranston was Walter White on Breaking Bad, he was Frankie Muniz's dad on Malcom in the Middle. The show ran for six years.

  • 'Making the Band'

    2

    Premiered: March 24, 2000

    Rated: Not Rated

    This MTV reality show followed the creation of the next great boy (or girl) group from start to finish. It ended up producing acts like O-Town, Da Band, Danity Kane, and more. Last year, it was reported Diddy is bringing back Making the Band.

  • 'Between the Lions'

    3

    Premiered: April 3, 2000

    Rated: TV-Y

    Between the Lions aired on PBS from 2000 until 2010. The show was designed to teach young viewers about reading. It followed a family of lion puppets living in a library with their eccentric friends. We loved it as kids, and they should really bring it back for today's viewers. 

  • 'Jackass'

    4
    The cast of Jackass: The Movie
    Ben Zo/Paramount Pictures

    Premiered: April 12, 2000

    Rated: TV-MA

    Another MTV reality show, this one followed a group of guys doing dangerous stunts just for the fun of it. Viewers were cautioned never to try any of the things at home, but they tuned in by the masses.

  • 'Survivor'

    5
    Jeff Probst on Survivor
    CBS via Getty Images

    Premiered: May 31, 2000

    Rated: TV-PG

    To celebrate its 20th year, the upcoming 40th season of Survivor (yes, 4-0) is comprised only of former winners. The grand prize is a whopping $2 million.

  • 'Even Stevens'

    6
    Shia LaBeouf in Even Stevens
    George Lange/Disney Channel via Getty Images

    Premiered: June 17, 2000

    Rated: TV-G

    Shia LaBeouf has changed a lot as a performer since his days playing the mischievous Louis Stevens. But we'll always remember him from this Disney Channel classic.

  • 'Soul Food'

    7
    The cast of Soul Food
    Showtime Networks

    Premiered: June 28, 2000

    Rated: TV-14

    This five-season show followed the Joseph family's trials and tribulations living in Chicago, Illinois. Current Station19 star Boris Kodjoe played Damon Carter on the 2000 series inspired by the 1997 film of the same name.

  • 'Big Brother'

    8
    Julie Chen hosting Big Brother
    Vince Bucci/Getty Images

    Premiered: July 5, 2000

    Rated: TV-14

    For 20 years, Americans have been tuning in each summer to watch Big Brother's contestants 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The unique reality show has contestants competing for $250,000 while their every move is recorded for all to see at home.

  • 'Dora the Explorer'

    9
    Dora and Boots in Dora the Explorer
    Nickelodeon Network

    Premiered: August 14, 2000

    Rated: TV-Y

    This children's show got its start 20 years ago, and it's just as popular these days with our kiddos, making is feel all the more old. A live-action Dora the Explorer movie hit theaters last number that helped bring our love for the protagonist full circle.

  • 'Girlfriends'

    10
    Golden Brooks, Jill Marie Jones, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Persia White in Girlfriends
    Paramount Television

    Premiered: September 11, 2000

    Rated: TV-PG

    Tracee Ellis Ross starred on this show about four women's lives for eight seasons. Now that Tracee is on ABC's black-ish, she helped create a fun reunion of sorts of the Girlfriends stars on her new show.

  • 'MTV Cribs'

    11

    Premiered: September 12, 2000

    Rated: Not Rated

    Before Instagram, MTV Cribs let viewers peek into the extravagant homes and lives of their favorite celebs. Over the years, everyone -- from Mariah Carey to Melissa Joan Hart, to Kim Kardashian -- opened their doors to the MTV cameras.

  • 'Dark Angel'

    12
    Jessica Alba in Dark Angel
    Fox Network

    Premiered: October 3, 2000

    Rated: TV-14

    A young Jessica Alba starred in this series about genetically-enhanced kids that escaped from a lab experiment. It ran for two seasons and helped propel Alba's career to new heights.

  • 'Gilmore Girls'

    13
    Alexis Bledel and Lauren Graham in Gilmore Girls
    The WB Television Network

    Premiered: October 5, 2000

    Rated: TV-PG

    In the 20 years since Gilmore Girls first premiered, it's already been rebooted. Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life aired on Netflix in 2016 to extend Lorelai and Rory's stories into the present.

  • 'CSI: Crime Scene Investigation'

    14
    William Petersen in CSI: Crime Scene Investigation
    CBS

    Premiered: October 6, 2000

    Rated: TV-14

    The original CSI ran for 15 seasons and eventually made way for a whole franchise of spin-offs. Versions of the show include CSI: Miami, CSI: NY, and CSI: Cyber.

  • 'The District'

    15
    Sean Patrick Thomas (left) as Detective Temple Page and Craig T. Nelson
    Randy Tepper/CBS via Getty Images

    Premiered: October 7, 2000

    Rated: Not Rated

    After Coach, but before Parenthood, Craig T. Nelson starred in The District. It followed a police chief in Washington D.C. trying to keep drugs and crime off the city streets and ran for four seasons.

  • 'Ed'

    16
    The cast of Ed
    NBC

    Premiered: October 8, 2000

    Rated: Not Rated

    When Ed loses his high-profile lawyer job, he buys a bowling alley -- and then opens his own law firm inside. Modern Family's Julie Bowen plays his love interest for the four-season show.

  • 'Trading Spaces'

    17
    The Trading Spaces cast
    TLC

    Premiered: October 13, 2000

    Rated: TV-G

    Trading Spaces was recently rebooted with its original cast. The home makeover show follows two couples (usually friends, neighbors, or family members) who switch to redo a room in the other couple's home. A lot of the 2000 renovation choices are super outdated now, but it was a fun premise that still works today.

  • 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'

    18
    Larry David in Curb Your Enthusiasm
    HBO

    Premiered: October 15, 2000

    Rated: TV-MA

    Larry David's Curb Your Enthusiasm has been going strong ever since 2000. The 10th season premieres January 19, 2020.

  • 'As Told By Ginger'

    19
    Ginger in As Told By Ginger
    Nickelodeon Network

    Premiered: October 25, 2000

    Rated: TV-Y7

    This Nickelodeon cartoon followed the adventures of Ginger and her friends navigating school as preteens. It may be best remembered for its classic song, "The Little Seal Girl."

  • 'Queer as Folk'

    20
    Peter Paige in Queer as Folk
    Norman Jean Roy/Showtime

    Premiered: December 3, 2000

    Rated: TV-MA

    Even in the early 2000s, Showtime wasn't afraid to broach touchier (the the time) topics. Before it was the home of The L-Word, it was home to Queer as Folk, a show about a group of gay men in Pennsylvania.

tv nostalgia

More Slideshows