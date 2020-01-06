20 TV Shows Turning 20 in 2020

The year 2020 marks the 20th anniversary of a ton of beloved 2000s TV shows. While many of these series ended years ago, there are several that are still airing, even two decades later. Others were popular at the time, came to an end, and were recently rebooted. Because of how much time has passed, it's possible for some of us to have grown up with a show and now have children who are growing up with the reboot of the very same show.
Basically, time is a circle -- especially when it comes to TV.
A lot has changed over the last two decades in the TV landscape. While crime procedurals and half-hour comedies are still popular, limited series, anthologies, binge-watching, and streaming has changed so much of how we consume content. Because of the internet, many of these older shows are available to watch any time we'd like online. They haven't faded completely from the public consciousness, and new fans have had a chance to discover these series over the years. That's helped with the shows' popularity and led to some of the shows staying on the air for 20 years or eventually getting rebooted.
So which former TV shows are celebrating their 20th anniversary this year? Read on, friends. Read on.
'Malcolm in the Middle'1
Premiered: January 9, 2000
Rated: TV-PG
Before Bryan Cranston was Walter White on Breaking Bad, he was Frankie Muniz's dad on Malcom in the Middle. The show ran for six years.
'Making the Band'2
Premiered: March 24, 2000
Rated: Not Rated
This MTV reality show followed the creation of the next great boy (or girl) group from start to finish. It ended up producing acts like O-Town, Da Band, Danity Kane, and more. Last year, it was reported Diddy is bringing back Making the Band.
'Between the Lions'3
Premiered: April 3, 2000
Rated: TV-Y
Between the Lions aired on PBS from 2000 until 2010. The show was designed to teach young viewers about reading. It followed a family of lion puppets living in a library with their eccentric friends. We loved it as kids, and they should really bring it back for today's viewers.
'Jackass'4
Premiered: April 12, 2000
Rated: TV-MA
Another MTV reality show, this one followed a group of guys doing dangerous stunts just for the fun of it. Viewers were cautioned never to try any of the things at home, but they tuned in by the masses.
'Survivor'5
Premiered: May 31, 2000
Rated: TV-PG
To celebrate its 20th year, the upcoming 40th season of Survivor (yes, 4-0) is comprised only of former winners. The grand prize is a whopping $2 million.
'Even Stevens'6
Premiered: June 17, 2000
Rated: TV-G
Shia LaBeouf has changed a lot as a performer since his days playing the mischievous Louis Stevens. But we'll always remember him from this Disney Channel classic.
'Soul Food'7
Premiered: June 28, 2000
Rated: TV-14
This five-season show followed the Joseph family's trials and tribulations living in Chicago, Illinois. Current Station19 star Boris Kodjoe played Damon Carter on the 2000 series inspired by the 1997 film of the same name.
'Big Brother'8
Premiered: July 5, 2000
Rated: TV-14
For 20 years, Americans have been tuning in each summer to watch Big Brother's contestants 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The unique reality show has contestants competing for $250,000 while their every move is recorded for all to see at home.
'Dora the Explorer'9
Premiered: August 14, 2000
Rated: TV-Y
This children's show got its start 20 years ago, and it's just as popular these days with our kiddos, making is feel all the more old. A live-action Dora the Explorer movie hit theaters last number that helped bring our love for the protagonist full circle.
'Girlfriends'10
Premiered: September 11, 2000
Rated: TV-PG
Tracee Ellis Ross starred on this show about four women's lives for eight seasons. Now that Tracee is on ABC's black-ish, she helped create a fun reunion of sorts of the Girlfriends stars on her new show.
'MTV Cribs'11
Premiered: September 12, 2000
Rated: Not Rated
Before Instagram, MTV Cribs let viewers peek into the extravagant homes and lives of their favorite celebs. Over the years, everyone -- from Mariah Carey to Melissa Joan Hart, to Kim Kardashian -- opened their doors to the MTV cameras.
'Dark Angel'12
Premiered: October 3, 2000
Rated: TV-14
A young Jessica Alba starred in this series about genetically-enhanced kids that escaped from a lab experiment. It ran for two seasons and helped propel Alba's career to new heights.
'Gilmore Girls'13
Premiered: October 5, 2000
Rated: TV-PG
In the 20 years since Gilmore Girls first premiered, it's already been rebooted. Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life aired on Netflix in 2016 to extend Lorelai and Rory's stories into the present.
'CSI: Crime Scene Investigation'14
Premiered: October 6, 2000
Rated: TV-14
The original CSI ran for 15 seasons and eventually made way for a whole franchise of spin-offs. Versions of the show include CSI: Miami, CSI: NY, and CSI: Cyber.
'The District'15
Premiered: October 7, 2000
Rated: Not Rated
After Coach, but before Parenthood, Craig T. Nelson starred in The District. It followed a police chief in Washington D.C. trying to keep drugs and crime off the city streets and ran for four seasons.
'Ed'16
Premiered: October 8, 2000
Rated: Not Rated
When Ed loses his high-profile lawyer job, he buys a bowling alley -- and then opens his own law firm inside. Modern Family's Julie Bowen plays his love interest for the four-season show.
'Trading Spaces'17
Premiered: October 13, 2000
Rated: TV-G
Trading Spaces was recently rebooted with its original cast. The home makeover show follows two couples (usually friends, neighbors, or family members) who switch to redo a room in the other couple's home. A lot of the 2000 renovation choices are super outdated now, but it was a fun premise that still works today.
'Curb Your Enthusiasm'18
Premiered: October 15, 2000
Rated: TV-MA
Larry David's Curb Your Enthusiasm has been going strong ever since 2000. The 10th season premieres January 19, 2020.
'As Told By Ginger'19
Premiered: October 25, 2000
Rated: TV-Y7
This Nickelodeon cartoon followed the adventures of Ginger and her friends navigating school as preteens. It may be best remembered for its classic song, "The Little Seal Girl."
'Queer as Folk'20
Premiered: December 3, 2000
Rated: TV-MA
Even in the early 2000s, Showtime wasn't afraid to broach touchier (the the time) topics. Before it was the home of The L-Word, it was home to Queer as Folk, a show about a group of gay men in Pennsylvania.