The 20 Most-Anticipated TV Shows Coming in 2020

New year, new TV. Not only are many of our favorite shows returning from winter hiatus (we've missed series like Grey's Anatomy, Riverdale, How to Get Away with Murder, etc.) but tons of new shows are premiering in 2020 that sound totally amazing.
Once upon a time, the television industry was considered less prestigious than the movie industry, but that's changed so much in recent years. Now major movie stars like Meryl Streep, Reese Witherspoon, Cate Blanchett and more have stepped into the TV world to work on high profile shows. It truly is the era of Peak TV.
That era isn't going anywhere in 2020. The shows premiering this year are filled with A-list talent in front of the camera and behind, and we don't want to miss a single scene of what's to come.
There are 20 most anticipated shows premiering in the new year, and it makes us so excited to sit down on our couch and turn on the TV. The complete list is below, but here's a teaser: there's a mini Office reunion in one of the shows that was co-created by and stars Steve Carell. Additionally, two of these series are produced by the legendary Ryan Murphy (he co-created Glee, American Horror Story, and more), one is produced by Grey's Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes, and there may just be a new Big Little Lies-esque show coming our way that also stars Reese Witherspoon alongside Scandal's Kerry Washington.
The new year has only begun, so some of these shows don't have premiere dates yet and may not be out until closer to the end of the year. But we can rest assured that they will all be here over the next 12 months for our viewing pleasure.
Several of them begin airing in January, so let's all get ready to watch.
-
'Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist'1
Premieres: January 7 on NBC
This musical show follows a "socially awkward" girl named Zoey who can hear people's thoughts -- but only through song. So it's sort of a Crazy Ex-Girlfriend-type of show. As a bonus, Gilmore Girls star Lauren Graham plays Zoey's boss.
-
'Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens'2
Premieres: January 22 on Comedy Central
Crazy Rich Asians star Awkwafina wrote and stars in this comedy series that was inspired by her own childhood in Flushing Queens. It is a scripted series, so not everything that happens is true to life, but expect it to have a lot of crossover -- and a whole lot of hilarity.
-
-
'Star Trek: Picard'3
Premieres: January 23 on CBS All Access
To watch this streaming show, viewers will have to pay for CBS All Access. But for serious Star Trek fans, the price may be worth it. In the series, Patrick Stewart reprises the character of Jean-Luc Picard. The show picks up with where his life is now following the events of The Next Generation and it takes place 20 years after the character was last seen in Star Trek: Nemesis.
-
'Briarpatch'4
Premieres: February 6 on USA Network
Rosario Dawson stars in this show as Allegra Dill, an investigator looking into her sister's murder. Before she knows it, Allegra stumbles upon a wide network of corruption that led to her sister's death, and the investigator must work quickly to bring the criminals down.
-
-
'Little Fires Everywhere'5
Premieres: March 18 on Hulu
Is this the next Big Little Lies? Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington star in this limited series based on the book of the same name. Reese Witherspoon plays a character who looks like she has it all together, but everything changes when she meets a mother and daughter who upend her picture perfect life.
-
'Hollywood'6
Premieres: May 1 on Netflix
Ryan Murphy is producing this series for Netflix about old Hollywood and how it's changed throughout the years -- and the many ways it's stayed the same. Darren Criss will star and also executive produce the series. The cast will be rounded out by Jim Parsons, Dylan McDermott, Patti LuPone, Maude Apatow, and more.
-
-
'Love Life'7
Premieres: In May on HBO Max
The new HBO streaming service is bringing this Anna Kendrick-led series to life. Over 10 episodes, her character will fall in love for the first time ... and the last time. The series explores how our relationships shape us. It is a comedy, so don't expect it to get too serious on the topic, though.
-
'Impeachment: American Crime Story'8
Premieres: September 27 on FX
This is another Ryan Murphy project -- this time covering Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky's relationship and his ensuing impeachment. Lewinsky herself is helping produce the series which stars Beanie Feldstein, Sarah Paulson, and more.
-
-
'Lizzie McGuire'9
Premieres: Sometime in 2020 on Disney+
Hilary Duff and the rest of the original Lizzie McGuire cast has returned for this revival. The show will stream on Disney+ and chronicles where Lizzie is now. According to reports, she isn't with Gordo at the start of the series -- but things could head that direction eventually.
-
'Falcon and Winter Soldier'10
Premieres: Sometime in 2020 on Disney+
This Disney+ original reunites Falcon and Bucky Barnes aka the Winter Soldier. It's being produced by the Marvel movie team, which means it will likely be super connected to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and have a huge impact on that whole world.
-
-
'Space Force'11
Premieres: Sometime in 2020 on Netflix
It's a mini Office reunion! Steve Carell, who played Michael Scott on The Office, is teaming up with the show's creator Greg Daniels on this new Netflix venture. It's another workplace comedy, following the people working on the space force branch of the military. Steve will star in it, and he also co-created the show with Greg.
-
'Bridgerton'12
Premieres: Sometime in 2020 on Netflix
Grey's Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes is executive producing the highly-anticipated Bridgerton for Netflix. It follows people in high society London, and Mary Poppins star Julie Andrews narrates as a local gossip writer.
-
-
'Mrs. America'13Premieres: Sometime in 2020 for FX on Hulu
This show is based on the true story of the attempt to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment to the Constitution and the conservative woman who led a movement to try to stop it. The star-studded cast includes Cate Blanchett, Uzo Aduba, Rose Byrne, Melanie Lynskey, James Marsden, Sarah Paulson, and more.
-
'Love, Beth'14
Premieres: Late 2020 on Hulu
Post-baby, Amy Schumer is returning to TV in this comedy series that she wrote, directed, executive produced, and stars in. The plot has not yet been revealed, but the fact that Amy is involved is enough to make viewers excited to check the series out.
-
-
'Y: The Last Man'15
Premieres: Sometime in 2020 on FX
This show is based on the comic of the same name and has been in the works since 2015. Five years later, it's finally coming to FX with House of Cards' Diane Lane and Dunkirk's Barry Keoghan starring. The plot centers on the last surviving man on his planet after the apocalypse.
-
'Run'16
-
-
'Saved by the Bell'17
Premieres: Sometime in 2020 on Peacock
Peacock is the new NBC streaming service set to launch in 2020. One of its flagship shows is the Saved by the Bell revival which will reunite several original cast members such as Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley. It follows the character Zack Morris who is now Governor of California. He's working on a new school initiative that includes the beloved Bayside High.
-
'Your Honor'18
-
-
'Central Park'19
Premieres: Sometime in 2020 on Apple TV+
Central Park is an animated show from the mind of Bob's Burgers creator Loren Bouchard. The voice cast is seriously impressive, with Josh Gad, Tituss Burgess, Kristen Bell, Stanley Tucci, and more lending their voices to the show. It follows a group of Central Park caretakers who protect the park and try to save the world while they're at it.
-
'Hunters'20
Premieres: Sometime in 2020 on Amazon
This Amazon Prime Video series stars Al Pacino and follows a group of Nazi hunters in '70s New York. Among the cast are How I Met Your Mother star Josh Radnor and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt's Carol Kane. Jordan Peele is producing it.