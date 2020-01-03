The 20 Most-Anticipated TV Shows Coming in 2020



Hulu/YouTube New year, new TV. Not only are many of our favorite shows returning from winter hiatus (we've missed series like Grey's Anatomy, Riverdale, How to Get Away with Murder, etc.) but tons of new shows are premiering in 2020 that sound totally amazing. Once upon a time, the television industry was considered less prestigious than the movie industry, but that's changed so much in recent years. Now major movie stars like Meryl Streep, Reese Witherspoon, Cate Blanchett and more have stepped into the TV world to work on high profile shows. It truly is the era of Peak TV.

That era isn't going anywhere in 2020. The shows premiering this year are filled with A-list talent in front of the camera and behind, and we don't want to miss a single scene of what's to come.

There are 20 most anticipated shows premiering in the new year, and it makes us so excited to sit down on our couch and turn on the TV. The complete list is below, but here's a teaser: there's a mini Office reunion in one of the shows that was co-created by and stars Steve Carell. Additionally, two of these series are produced by the legendary Ryan Murphy (he co-created Glee, American Horror Story, and more), one is produced by Grey's Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes, and there may just be a new Big Little Lies-esque show coming our way that also stars Reese Witherspoon alongside Scandal's Kerry Washington.

The new year has only begun, so some of these shows don't have premiere dates yet and may not be out until closer to the end of the year. But we can rest assured that they will all be here over the next 12 months for our viewing pleasure.

Several of them begin airing in January, so let's all get ready to watch.