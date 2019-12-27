The 20 Most Streamed Series of 2019

It seems as if more original shows than ever are on streaming platforms, thanks to new additions such as AppleTV Plus and Disney Plus. But it's Netflix that still rules the streaming game. A whopping 19 of the top 20 most streamed shows of 2019 are on Netflix, whereas just one was on Hulu. In Apple and Disney's defense, their streaming platforms didn't come out until November, so maybe they'll have a stronger showing in 2020.
For now, though, the must-watch shows of 2019 are mostly on Netflix and come in a variety of genres. There are shows based on books, true stories, and true crime. Some shows are science fiction, some are fantasy, some are comedy, and others are drama. There's really something for everyone.
This list comes courtesy of Hypebeast, which reported on TV Time data to compile these top 20 most-streamed shows of the past year. Interestingly enough, three of them are foreign-language shows made accessible to U.S. audiences via subtitles and dubbing. Netflix is so global that its audience can watch all kinds of shows in all kinds of languages.
Looking for a new show to start in 2020? These are clearly fan favorites and perhaps worth checking out in the new year. Several of them are also due to have new seasons drop in 2020, which means that now is the perfect time to begin or catch up before the next episodes come out.
If nothing else, this list just proves that Netflix remains the face of streaming TV and its original content is thus far unparalleled. Will that change in 2020? Time will tell. For now, we'll be checking out these shows.
-
'Lucifer'1
Rated: TV-14
Lucifer follows the Devil after he leaves Hell and relocates to Los Angeles to help the police department solve crimes. The show originally ran for three seasons on Fox before the network canceled it. Shortly after, Netflix picked the show up for two more seasons. The final one will likely air in 2020.
-
'Stranger Things'2
Rated: TV-14
This Netflix hit takes place in the '80s and follows a group of kids working to defeat otherworldly demons from an "upside down" version of their hometown. The third season premiered in July and a fourth is on its way -- likely for late 2020 or early 2021.
-
-
'13 Reasons Why'3
Rated: TV-MA
Based on the teen book of the same name, this show has faced its share of criticism. Some viewers balked at the adult themes throughout 13 Reasons Why that made it tough to watch. The fourth and final season of the show is due out next year.
-
'Money Heist' aka 'La Casa de Papel'4
Rated: TV-MA
This Spanish-language show has been a big hit even with English-speaking viewers. It follows a group of robbers attempting to pull off the perfect crime of stealing the largest ever sum of money in Spain -- 2.4 billion euros.
-
-
'Orange Is the New Black'5
Rated: TV-MA
Based on a true story, Orange is the New Black follows Piper Chapman as she goes from suburban housewife to prison inmate. She soon gets a wake-up call about the realities of life for many people in the system.
-
'The Handmaid’s Tale'6
Rated: TV-MA
The only non-Netflix show on this list is Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale. It's based on the dystopian book of the same name about a world that has taken away the rights of women, minorities, LGBTQ people, and more. Sometimes it hits a little too close to home, but it's hard to look away.
-
-
'Sex Education'7
Rated: TV-MA
A teenage boy decides to open a sex education clinic with his fellow students using the advice he's gotten from his sex therapist mother. This show isn't afraid to tackle tough subjects with humor and realness.
-
'Elite'8
Rated: TV-MA
Another Spanish-language show, this one follows a group of working-class students who have recently joined an elite private school. The teens are worlds apart, and it quickly leads to division and drama.
It's like Gossip Girl but in Spain.
-
-
'You'9
Rated: TV-MA
This show is based on the book of the same name. It stars Gossip Girl's Penn Badgley as Joe, a "nice" guy who is actually a total stalker. Every episode has viewers on the edge of their seat waiting to find out how much more dangerous Joe will be toward the woman he thinks he loves.
You season two premiered on December 26, and it likely has many fans of the chilling series hooked.
-
'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina'10
Rated: TV-14
This series is worlds apart from the '90s hit Sabrina the Teenage Witch. This show paints witches as more evil and satanic -- a darker role that this Sabrina is kind of OK with. The third season comes out January 24, 2020.
-
-
'The Umbrella Academy'11
Rated: TV-14
When a group of children are born on the same day with special powers, seven of them are adopted by a billionaire who wants to raise them to save the world. It doesn't quite go the way he planned in this dark superhero drama.
-
'Black Mirror'12
Rated: TV-MA
Black Mirror is an anthology series with each episode covering a new and more terrifying way that technology can be used to change and control our world. Five seasons and one movie are available to watch on Netflix.
-
-
'Dark'13
Rated: TV-MA
Dark has been called the German Stranger Things. U.S. audiences can watch the series with dubbed lines or subtitles to participate in the compelling drama about two children who mysteriously vanish from their small town.
-
'The Punisher'14
Rated: TV-MA
This Marvel series features the Punisher, traditionally a comic book villain, and explores how he became the violent anti-hero he is today. The show only ran for two seasons, both of which are available on Netflix.
-
-
'Atypical'15
Rated: TV-14
Sam is on the autism spectrum, but he's not letting that or anything else get in the way of him finding love -- nor should he! This breakout hit has three seasons streaming on Netflix.
-
'Love, Death, & Robots'16
Rated: TV-MA
Like Black Mirror, this is an anthology series with episodes telling different animated short stories. The genres range from science fiction to horror to comedy, so there's a little something for everybody.
-
-
'Mindhunter'17
Rated: TV-MA
True crime fans will appreciate this series. Mindhunter is based on an FBI agent's real conversations with infamous serial killers about why they did what they did. It's gruesome and fascinating all at the same time.
-
'Jessica Jones'18
Rated: TV-MA
Jessica Jones isn't a typical superhero. She's been through h-e-double-hockey-sticks and back in life, and she's just trying to get by. But because she does have special powers and she can help others, she's often conflicted about whether to take care of herself or those around her.
-
-
'Big Mouth'19
Rated: TV-MA
This animated series gets real about puberty and all the awkwardness that comes with that stage of life. It's hilarious, uncomfortable, and totally unique. Three seasons are streaming on Netflix now.
-
'The Society'20
Rated: TV-MA
When all of the town's adults vanish, the minors are left to their own devices. It's a modern take on Lord of the Flies, and it goes down pretty much the same -- aka, it's pure chaos.