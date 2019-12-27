The 20 Most Streamed Series of 2019



Netflix It seems as if more original shows than ever are on streaming platforms, thanks to new additions such as AppleTV Plus and Disney Plus. But it's Netflix that still rules the streaming game. A whopping 19 of the top 20 most streamed shows of 2019 are on Netflix, whereas just one was on Hulu. In Apple and Disney's defense, their streaming platforms didn't come out until November, so maybe they'll have a stronger showing in 2020. For now, though, the must-watch shows of 2019 are mostly on Netflix and come in a variety of genres. There are shows based on books, true stories, and true crime. Some shows are science fiction, some are fantasy, some are comedy, and others are drama. There's really something for everyone.

This list comes courtesy of Hypebeast, which reported on TV Time data to compile these top 20 most-streamed shows of the past year. Interestingly enough, three of them are foreign-language shows made accessible to U.S. audiences via subtitles and dubbing. Netflix is so global that its audience can watch all kinds of shows in all kinds of languages.

Looking for a new show to start in 2020? These are clearly fan favorites and perhaps worth checking out in the new year. Several of them are also due to have new seasons drop in 2020, which means that now is the perfect time to begin or catch up before the next episodes come out.

If nothing else, this list just proves that Netflix remains the face of streaming TV and its original content is thus far unparalleled. Will that change in 2020? Time will tell. For now, we'll be checking out these shows.