Penn Badgley Opens Up About Possible 'Gossip Girl' Return

TV

Penn Badgley
Now that the Gossip Girl reboot has hit the ground running, we're really beginning to wonder which of the original cast (if any) will be making a return. Will we see, say, Dan Humphrey? Penn opened up about his potential Gossip Girl return, and honestly, we're kinda hoping he says yes down the road.

... because that would be awesome.

  • Penn admitted he hasn't thought about returning to 'Gossip Girl,' but didn't say it's off the table, either. 

    Penn Badgley, Blake Lively in 'Gossip Girl'
    During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Dan -- we mean Penn -- admitted that he hasn't talked to the showrunners yet, but admitted that seeing where Dan Humphrey is today could be pretty interesting. 

    (We gotta agree!)

    "I think it's pretty clear that, like, I've never been a proponent of Dan Humphrey's," he admits. "I've never been necessarily the greatest friend or fan of Dan Humphrey, which now I reconcile in this way that I'm like, you know, I would love to contribute in a meaningful way to it. And I guess it would just depend on a lot of things. It would depend on how and why he's there."

  • Dan Humphrey in 2020 would be a TRIP, especially with the way 'Gossip Girl' originally ended. 

    Leighton Meester, Penn Badgley in 'Gossip Girl'
    We never in a million years expected that Dan would be revealed as Gossip Girl, and we don't think many other fans did, either. In fact, people were pretty outraged at the idea. 

    Maybe if Penn returns, the show can finally make this right? 

  • However, Penn is pretty busy these days. 

    With the second season of his Netflix series, You, around the corner, he's been promoting the show a lot -- and if it continues, he'll be busy filming the third season. Does that leave time for more Gossip Girl in his schedule? 

    We certainly hope so, because even a cameo from Dan Humphrey would be perfect

  • Whatever happens with the 'Gossip Girl' reboot, we're ready for it. 

    'Gossip Girl' cast
    Our fingers are crossed that we'll reunite with Dan, Serena, Blair, and Nate all over again ... but if we don't, we have a feeling the new series on HBO Max will still be a good one.

    In the meantime, we're counting down to new episodes of You. 

    Is it December 26 yet?! 

