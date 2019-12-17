Penn Badgley Opens Up About Possible 'Gossip Girl' Return

Splash News
Now that the Gossip Girl reboot has hit the ground running, we're really beginning to wonder which of the original cast (if any) will be making a return. Will we see, say, Dan Humphrey? Penn opened up about his potential Gossip Girl return, and honestly, we're kinda hoping he says yes down the road.
... because that would be awesome.
Penn admitted he hasn't thought about returning to 'Gossip Girl,' but didn't say it's off the table, either.
Dan Humphrey in 2020 would be a TRIP, especially with the way 'Gossip Girl' originally ended.
However, Penn is pretty busy these days.
With the second season of his Netflix series, You, around the corner, he's been promoting the show a lot -- and if it continues, he'll be busy filming the third season. Does that leave time for more Gossip Girl in his schedule?
We certainly hope so, because even a cameo from Dan Humphrey would be perfect.
Whatever happens with the 'Gossip Girl' reboot, we're ready for it.
