The Official 'You' Season 2 Trailer Is Out & It Does Not Disappoint

In the trailer, Joe is now Will, and he's living in California, on the run from his ex, Candace.

He's ready for a fresh start after killing Beck ... so excuse us if we don't feel too sorry for him!

But when he's in LA, he meets the woman who could be his next victim. Her name is Love, and it doesn't take long before she and Joe -- sorry, Will -- are in a full-blown relationship.

Uh oh ...