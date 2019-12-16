The Official 'You' Season 2 Trailer Is Out & It Does Not Disappoint

After all the buzz around You season two, the new episodes are almost here, and now, we finally get to see what the season holds. That's right: The official You Season 2 trailer is here, and it looks just as creepy -- if not even creepier -- than the first season was. Once again, Penn Badgley is killing it as Joe ... except this time, he's not Joe at all.
In the trailer, Joe is now Will, and he's living in California, on the run from his ex, Candace.
He's ready for a fresh start after killing Beck ... so excuse us if we don't feel too sorry for him!
But when he's in LA, he meets the woman who could be his next victim. Her name is Love, and it doesn't take long before she and Joe -- sorry, Will -- are in a full-blown relationship.
Uh oh ...
In the new season, Candace is still doing everything she can to get in Joe's way before he hurts another woman.
Fans are already beyond pumped about the new episodes.
Chills -- yep, that comment sounds right. The trailer is just a small peek at what we can expect from season two, and now, we can't wait to watch the whole thing in its entirety. In fact, this might call for an all-day marathon ... just to avoid the spoilers that will inevitably surface.
We can't wait for the season to drop on December 26.
It's a late Christmas gift, yes, but totally worth the wait.
We're definitely looking forward to seeing what Joe's up to next, and we're probably going to make sure all our social media accounts are locked down and our blinds are shut before we start watching -- just in case!
