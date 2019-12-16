'Legends of the Hidden Temple' Is Coming Back With a New Twist

Nickelodeon Network
Nicole Pomarico
Nicole Pomarico
TV

'Legends Of The Hidden Temple'
Nickelodeon Network

It's a good time to be a Nickelodeon kid, because this latest '90s reboot news is pretty exciting. It's official: Legends of the Hidden Temple is coming back, and this time, it's going to be a competition show for adults only instead of kids. 

Um, where do we sign up?!

  • 'Legends of the Hidden Temple' was a Nickelodeon staple in the '90s. 

    Kirk Fogg in 'Legends of the Hidden Temple'
    Nickelodeon Network

    Two teams would compete to reach the hidden temple first, both through trivia questions and physical stunts. Inside the temple were Mayan treasures ... and if the winning team was able to secure the artifact and make an escape to the bottom of the temple, some seriously awesome prizes were in their future. 

    It's been off the air since 1995, and we've missed it ever since!

    • Advertisement

  • Now, the show is coming back on streaming service Quibi.

    'Legends of the Hidden Temple'
    Nickelodeon Network

    According to Comicbook.com, this time around, the show will take place in an actual jungle instead of on a set, and the prizes and obstacles will be better than ever. And being that millennials grew up with the show, it makes sense that millennials -- who are all now adults -- will be the ones who are competing. 

    We. Are. Pumped.

  • Nickelodeon will be involved in the revival, and so will the show's original creator, Scott A. Stone.

    'Legends Of The Hidden Temple'
    Nickelodeon Network

    "Bringing back 'Legends' for Quibi is a dream come true," Stone said. "I have been so lucky to be part of this defining millennial show, and now there is a defining millennial platform to go with it. I couldn’t be more excited."

    No word on whether host Kirk Fogg will be returning, but we'll be on the lookout for more details.

  • 'Legends of the Hidden Temple' is expected to stream when Quibi launches in April. 

    'Legends Of The Hidden Temple'
    Nickelodeon Network

    Now, if only someone could let us know what we have to do to try out for the show. After watching so many episodes as a kid, we're pretty sure we could make it up that temple and back -- even on a new version where the stakes are raised.

    And we're gonna need to see a prize list ASAP. 

    Bring it on!

nostalgia tv

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement