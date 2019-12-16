'Legends of the Hidden Temple' Is Coming Back With a New Twist

It's a good time to be a Nickelodeon kid, because this latest '90s reboot news is pretty exciting. It's official: Legends of the Hidden Temple is coming back, and this time, it's going to be a competition show for adults only instead of kids.
Um, where do we sign up?!
-
'Legends of the Hidden Temple' was a Nickelodeon staple in the '90s.
-
Now, the show is coming back on streaming service Quibi.
-
-
Nickelodeon will be involved in the revival, and so will the show's original creator, Scott A. Stone.
-
'Legends of the Hidden Temple' is expected to stream when Quibi launches in April.
Share this Story