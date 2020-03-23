20 Pics of Catelynn & Tyler Baltierra's Home That Prove They Need a DIY Show



tylerbaltierramtv/Instagram After meeting Catelynn Baltierra and Tyler Baltierra on 16 & Pregnant all those years ago, we feel like we know everything about them. But over the past couple of years, they've truly surprised us with a skill we didn't know they had: home renovation. Since they moved into their new octagon house on Teen Mom OG, they've renovated their home from the inside out, transforming a total fixer upper into a new house all their own. The home has so many personal touches and such gorgeous decor it has totally blown us away. We're completely impressed -- it's like these two are a younger version of Chip and Joanna Gaines.

Since they started remodeling the house, Catelynn and Tyler have kept fans updated on their progress, and it seems to have become a real passion project for them. Step by step, they've been working hard on turning this house into somewhere they'll be proud to live. And now that they've turned it into a beautiful home, we're completely jealous. Everything about the house is beautiful, from the wraparound front porch to the furnishings and the pretty blue walls.

Even more impressive, they haven't let anything get in the way of their project -- not fighting for their marriage, not taking care of Nova or running their business, not welcoming baby Vaeda into their lives. Through it all, they've managed to get this massive undertaking done, and we're so proud of them!

Here are all the photos that Catelynn and Tyler have shared of their house so far that have us totally convinced that they're the next Chip and Joanna. If HGTV isn't considering giving them their own show yet, then MTV should totally consider a spinoff. We'd definitely watch these two team up for some home makeovers!