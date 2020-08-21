Mom of 2 Caught Breaking into Neighbors' Houses & Allegedly Trying To Steal Their Babies

A Florida woman has been arrested after she was caught sneaking into a neighbor's house this week. Police with the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office say that 28-year-old Hannah Braun was caught on video during the break-in. Allegedly, Braun was there to steal a 9-month-old child who lived at the home.
Another neighbor, Elroy Reynolds, claimed that Braun went to his house first on Tuesday.
At their other neighbor's door, Braun was greeted by an unsuspecting 12-year-old girl.
The girl welcomed Braun into the home about 2:15 a.m. Braun spotted the infant and tried to snatch the baby from the older girl's arms, but the girl's mother, who asked only to be identified by her first name Amber, was able to stop her.
Footage of Braun at the front door of the house was captured by a Ring home security camera. Braun was holding her phone in her hand as she knocked, the Daily Mail reported.
"It's me," she can be heard saying. "It's me, Momma, Hannah."
Braun allegedly told her that she was trying to "protect" the baby.
"She's standing in my living room, talking about, yah, I'm just here to get the baby. I'm trying to protect the baby," Amber recalled to WFLA. "I'm like protect the baby? Why are you in my house?"
When police arrived, they discovered that Braun left two young children at home while she went to her neighors' houses.
A spokeswoman for the St. Petersburg Police department would not confirm what the relationship was between Braun and the two children, who were younger than 5. The arrest report stated that one of the children told police "she lost her mommy" and was scared.
It's unclear what Braun's motive might have been for the two alleged break-ins.
The arrest report did not indicate if drugs or alcohol were involved. Elroy Reynolds, Thelma's other grandson, told the Daily Mail that Braun was shouting when she tried to enter his home, and he believed she was on drugs.
"The lady is pushing the door open. She comes in the house. Almost pushed my grandmother over and that's when I jump up," he said.
"I said, 'What are you doing?'" She said, 'I want the children. I'm here for the babies.' I said, 'Where are your kids at? What's going on?' She said, 'No, the babies.' Then she pointed to my little cousin and said 'Let me touch her face,'" he recalled.
"She was on something. She was yelling," he said.
Braun had no relationship with her neighbors before the reported break-ins.
Amber, however, now is afraid to be in her own home.
"I don't want to live here anymore. I don't feel safe. It's not a good feeling at all," Amber told WFLA. "A random person can like, come to your house and literally take your child out of your house?"
She did feel for the children that Braun was living with.
"If you're coming in here and trying to take my baby, there's no telling what you're doing to your own kids and how your own kids' mental state is after all this trauma they experienced," she said. "I can only imagine the trauma they experience on a regular basis."
Police said Braun refused to cooperate with them and did not share a statement. She faces charges of attempted kidnapping, burglary with assault or battery, child abuse, and two counts of neglect of a child without great bodily harm and is in jail on $145,000 bond.
The Daily Mail reported that the children who were living with Braun are now staying with a family friend.
