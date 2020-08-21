Mom of 2 Caught Breaking into Neighbors' Houses & Allegedly Trying To Steal Their Babies

Another neighbor, Elroy Reynolds, claimed that Braun went to his house first on Tuesday.

Fox 13 reported that Reynolds was home about 2 in the morning when Braun tried to enter his home. Luckily, he was able to force her out and watched as she went to the front door of another neighbor's home.

Thelma Reynolds confirmed to WFLA that Braun was caught trying to take her 1-year-old grandson.



"She wanted the baby. She said she was taking care of babies here. And that's what she wanted," she said. "She wanted this baby."