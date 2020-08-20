3-Year-Old Still Asks Dad When Mommy Will Come Home -- Months After Pregnant Mom Died From COVID-19

Three-year-old Leona Gayle should be celebrating her first day of pre-kindergarten with her mother, 34-year-old Gabrielle Gayle -- but instead the toddler will be marking this milestone without her. The Rosedale, New York, resident lost her battle against the coronavirus earlier this spring. She died just three days after losing her baby boy, named Gabriel, on April 22.
Gabrielle was six months pregnant when COVID-19 hit their household back in March.
In total, four out seven people in their household got sick, CNN reported. Gabrielle, Leona, and her husband, Leon Gayle, lived with her mom, Beverly Woods; her brothers, John Jacobs and Alexander Woods; and Alexander's fiancé, Jordan. Leon told the news station that he started experiencing symptoms in early March -- difficulty breathing, nausea, chills, and a cough.
He was sick before his wife, but the virus quickly spread through the home, and other family members came down with symptoms.
In the beginning, Gabrielle had mild symptoms such as shortness of breath but no fever. Because none of her symptoms was extreme, she was not admitted to urgent care.
On March 28, the pregnant mom wanted to make sure she and her unborn baby were OK.
This time, she was admitted. A few days later, she was put on a ventilator after her doctors confirmed that she had COVID-19. As she was fighting for her life, her kidneys started to fail, and she was then placed on dialysis.
Her husband then faced a terrible decision. His wife's doctors could prioritize saving the mom or their baby -- but not both. Because the baby's oxygen levels were so low, they asked the dad if he wanted them to deliver the baby and he said no.
"[The hospital] had mentioned that if we did the delivery, there's a good chance that Gabby may not make it through the delivery, she might lose too much blood and die," Leon said. "So we always chose not to do the delivery."
Four weeks after Gabrielle was admitted to the hospital, the baby died.
The mom's condition steadily got worse. She developed fungus in her blood and her liver failed. On April 25, she died.
The rest of Gabrielle's family have slowly recovered from virus.
Now, as Leona prepares for the school year, her father said she's just as confused as ever.
"My daughter asked every day ... about when mommy was coming home," he explained, according to CNN. "And every day we had to tell her that she was in the hospital, that she's getting better. And that hopefully, you know, she'll be home soon ... the day she died, I had to tell her that her mommy wasn't coming home again."
When Leona first saw her mother on the ventilator, she cried, her dad recalled. While Gabrielle was in the hospital, Leona would often look outside the window at home to see if her car was there.
"Leona still misses her mommy and she will ask periodically for her," her father continued. "I have to reexplain everything again."
Leon said his wife, who was a fourth-grade special education teacher, was "very caring and loving."
The two were supposed to celebrate their sixth wedding anniversary on July 19.
Hager Helmy-Khan, a colleague of Gayle's, started a GoFundMe page for Leona's future.
"I know that she had so many plans for Leona," Helmy-Khan wrote. "Gabrielle was Leona's drama and modeling agent. Leona has had the opportunity to cross several stages as a model."
The 3-year-old has even appeared on TV.
"Gabby was such a dedicated mother, daughter, sister, wife, teacher and leader to so many including myself," Helmy-Khan added.
Hopefully Leona will still get to live the life her mother envisioned for her.
"We look forward to seeing Leona, our talented shining star continue her career in modeling and acting," Helmy-Khan wrote.
