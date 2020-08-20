3-Year-Old Still Asks Dad When Mommy Will Come Home -- Months After Pregnant Mom Died From COVID-19

On March 28, the pregnant mom wanted to make sure she and her unborn baby were OK.

This time, she was admitted. A few days later, she was put on a ventilator after her doctors confirmed that she had COVID-19. As she was fighting for her life, her kidneys started to fail, and she was then placed on dialysis.

Her husband then faced a terrible decision. His wife's doctors could prioritize saving the mom or their baby -- but not both. Because the baby's oxygen levels were so low, they asked the dad if he wanted them to deliver the baby and he said no.

"[The hospital] had mentioned that if we did the delivery, there's a good chance that Gabby may not make it through the delivery, she might lose too much blood and die," Leon said. "So we always chose not to do the delivery."