'Emaciated' Girl Dies After Parents Allegedly Abuse, Starve, & Tie Her Up for Wetting Herself

The shocking death of a Minnesota child has left a small town stunned and her grieving mother heartbroken. According to the Sherburne County Sheriff's Office, 8-year-old Autumn Hallow was found dead inside her father's apartment last Thursday -- and her body was reportedly so emaciated, she weighed just 45 pounds. Her father and stepmother are behind bars for what is shaping up to be a disturbing case of abuse and neglect.
-
When police arrived at the apartment complex August 13 in Elk River, the 8-year-old was lying unconscious in a bathtub.
Authorities were told the girl had been found partially submerged in water, according to the Twin Cities Pioneer Press. But when they arrived around 3:45 p.m., her stepmother, Sarah Hallow, was performing chest compressions on the 8-year-old, whose body was already rigid. First responders immediately stepped in to try to revive the girl, but their attempts were unsuccessful.
Ultimately, Autumn was pronounced dead at the scene.
-
Police immediately launched an investigation into the 8-year-old's death, and it didn't take long to suspect foul play.
The child was described as being "extremely frail and thin" when paramedics found her. Later, a medical examiner would find that she weighed barely 45 pounds. Despite being told that the girl had been found face down in the water, officers noticed that her skin was completely dry. In fact, only Autumn's hair was damp when they found her.
"Based on the condition of [Autumn's] body, law enforcement believed [she] had been deceased for some time," a criminal complained stated.
-
-
This seemed to directly contradict the story her stepmother told first responders, which was that Autumn had said she was going to take a shower.
After more than 40 minutes, Sarah, 28, claimed she went to check on the girl and found her unresponsive.
Autumn's father, 30-year-old Brett Hallow, said he'd been asleep at the time but awoke to Sarah's piercing screams. After rushing into the bathroom, he said, he found Sarah on the floor with Autumn lying next to her. Moments later, they called 911.
-
But the condition of Autumn's body tells a very different story.
For one thing, Autumn had "pin-like" marks on her forehead, as well as multiple bruises. There was also another telltale sign that things weren't what they seemed: Police said her fingers were blue by the time they arrived, which further backed up the theory that she'd been dead for longer than her parents said.
Sure enough, an autopsy report determined that Autumn's death was not accidental -- instead, she suffered a head trauma and likely died from asphyxiation, People reported.
-
-
An interview with another child who lived in the home detailed the harrowing abuse the 8-year-old suffered prior to her death.
Autumn was often tied up with a belt as a form of punishment and placed in a sleeping bag with only her head sticking out, according to the child, who was not named. She also was forced to sleep in different spots throughout the apartment "when she [was] being bad."
As for what constituted "being bad"? The child said she would often get in trouble for urinating on the floor or in her clothes. She was also punished for trying to get food.
In addition to Autumn, three other children were living inside the home at the time, including a 3-, 6-, and 10-year-old, the Star Tribune reported.
-
On Friday, Brett and Sarah Hallow were taken into custody, though they continue to deny any responsibility for Autumn's death.
Although Sarah Hallow did acknowledge that the 8-year-old was losing weight -- and even admitted that she never took her to the doctor -- she said she never restrained the girl.
Both have since been charged with second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter and have been denied bail.
-
-
Meanwhile, Autumn's mother, Kelsey Kruse, is said to be beside herself with grief.
In an August 15 Facebook post, she addressed both Brett and Sarah Hallow directly, expressing her anger and disgust over what they took from her:
"I hate you. I hate you both. You have been ruining my life for YEARS and now you have given me and my family a permanent scar. You took something we will never get back. You neglected and abused my son and when that wasn't enough you moved down the line of children you have. I will make sure that Autumn is remembered in the most beautiful way possible because she deserves nothing less. I wanted to give her the world and I will find a way to make sure I still do. I hope your other children know what you did and I hope they grow up knowing that their sister saved them."
-
In a separate Facebook post, Kruse spoke directly to Autumn, whom she called her "beautiful sweet baby."
"These photos are a perfect representation of who you are," Kruse wrote. "Always smiling and being silly. You loved SO much."
In the post, she also hinted at some of the strain that existed between herself and Autumn's father for some time.
"Your father kept you from me for several months and he then took your life. I hope you know how much I tried to get you. I hope you know how much I love every single part of who you are and I am so proud of how incredibly kind, thoughtful and amazing you are," she continued.
"I have no idea what to do without you. Noah and Delylah and all of your siblings were lucky to have a sister like you. I am so proud to be your mother and I know you will always be with me. I love you, Autumn Lee."
Friends and family have set up a GoFundMe campaign to help cover funeral costs and support Kelsey through the months ahead. To date, it's raised more than $30,000.
Share this Story