'Emaciated' Girl Dies After Parents Allegedly Abuse, Starve, & Tie Her Up for Wetting Herself

An interview with another child who lived in the home detailed the harrowing abuse the 8-year-old suffered prior to her death.

Autumn was often tied up with a belt as a form of punishment and placed in a sleeping bag with only her head sticking out, according to the child, who was not named. She also was forced to sleep in different spots throughout the apartment "when she [was] being bad."

As for what constituted "being bad"? The child said she would often get in trouble for urinating on the floor or in her clothes. She was also punished for trying to get food.

In addition to Autumn, three other children were living inside the home at the time, including a 3-, 6-, and 10-year-old, the Star Tribune reported.