Dad & 3-Year-Old Daughter Killed While Playing 'Frozen' in Disney Playhouse

The family of Trinity Randolph of Louisville, Kentucky, is in mourning after a shooting Friday afternoon left the 3-year-old girl dead. Trinity was gunned down while playing in broad daylight in her 'Frozen'-themed playhouse outside her home with her father, 21-year-old Brandon Waddles. Waddles was also fatally shot in the incident. Police have arrested 28-year-old Evan Ross, who admitted to his involvement in their deaths.
It's not clear exactly what happened when Trinity and her dad were fatally shot Friday.
The Daily Mail reported that Trinity and her father were shot multiple times in a suspected drive-by shooting. Waddles was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after police arrived after 1 p.m. Meanwhile, Trinity was taken to Norton Children's Hospital in Louisville but later died from her injuries.
Trinity's grandfather, Tyronn Howlett, said in a press conference Sunday that the girl wanted to be a princess when she grew up and would spend hours inside her playhouse pretending to be Frozen characters Elsa and Ana.
Ross' exact involvement in their deaths is not clear at this time.
On Sunday, Trinity's family met and gathered at the downtown library to mourn her death.
In the press conference, her aunt told the Courier-Journal that Trinity was a "technology genius" who could already make YouTube or TikTok videos and chat with family on FaceTime. She also loved playing dress-up with her cousins.
"She was just 3 years old," Valerie Randolph, Trinity's great-grandmother, told the newspaper. "It takes a mean, cold, selfish-hearted person to take a little 3-year-old's life."
Her aunt, Tenisha Porter, said that her bond with Trinity was extra special in light of a nephew's murder.
Seventeen-year-old Cortez Randolph was shot and killed in a still-unsolved murder in 2013. Porter said Trinity "was like a coping skill for me."
"When I lost my nephew, the front part of my hair went gray in less than three months," she explained while crying, according to the Courier-Journal. "When Trinity came into my life, my depression lifted. I had Trinity to always hug and hold and kiss."
"Porter continued, Every time I saw her she was always saying, 'Auntie, I love you,' and I knew she meant it."
Louisville Metro Councilman Jecorey Arthur shared a photo of Trinity on his Twitter page.
In his heartbreaking tweet, the councilman shared that Trinity was his cousin and vowed to "change this city that has failed you."
Another cousin, Taivell Porter, told the Courier-Journal that Trinity was a "bright angel" with an unforgettable smile.
Rapper Percy Miller, aka Master P, was also touched by Trinity's story and has offered to pay for the girl's funeral.
It was a touching gesture by the rapper, who has acted as a philanthropist in Louisville for 14 years.
Trinity's family has also started a GoFundMe page to raise money for Trinity's mother, Tynekia Randolph, though this difficult time.
"[Trinity was] a fun loving energetic soul whose life was snatched along with her father's," page creator Tyasia Lashay wrote. "This was very unexpected. Trinity leaves behind her mother, Tynekia Randolph, and her one-month-old brother, Tristian Randolph."
The page has raised more than $16,000.
The family also released a statement Tuesday via the Louisville Metro Police Department's Facebook page.
"Baby Trinity was our princess, she was full of life, love, and laughter," the statement read. "She always told us she wanted to be a princess one day. Even though she won't be our princess here on earth, she will be our princess in heaven and continue to watch over us here on earth. Trinity will be missed by so many.
"Babies like Trinity didn't deserve this!" the statement continued. "They are innocent, sweet and loving kids that deserve a full life. We ask that this community continue to pray [for] us and all the families dealing with a tragedy like ours."
