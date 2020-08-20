Dad & 3-Year-Old Daughter Killed While Playing 'Frozen' in Disney Playhouse

It's not clear exactly what happened when Trinity and her dad were fatally shot Friday.

Funeral arrangements have been announced for Trinity Randolph, the Louisville 3-year-old killed in a shooting last week: https://t.co/b0CzFRprVc pic.twitter.com/MZ5sZkasps

The Daily Mail reported that Trinity and her father were shot multiple times in a suspected drive-by shooting. Waddles was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after police arrived after 1 p.m. Meanwhile, Trinity was taken to Norton Children's Hospital in Louisville but later died from her injuries.

Trinity's grandfather, Tyronn Howlett, said in a press conference Sunday that the girl wanted to be a princess when she grew up and would spend hours inside her playhouse pretending to be Frozen characters Elsa and Ana.