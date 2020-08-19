Woman Arrested for Burning Friend's Baby with a Lighter & Holding Her Face to a Moving Treadmill

It's unclear when exactly the incident took place, but the outlet reports that an investigation was launched on August 14, shortly after police were called to Ball Memorial Hospital on a report of possible child abuse.

It was there that a detective spoke with the child’s mother, whose name is being withheld. The mother admitted that Vannatter had been the last person to watch the child, and had occasionally cared for her at her home in Muncie while the mother went to work.