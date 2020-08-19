Woman Arrested for Burning Friend's Baby with a Lighter & Holding Her Face to a Moving Treadmill

iStock
A woman in Indiana has been arrested after doing the unthinkable to an innocent baby. Police say 20-year-old Amber Nicole Vannatter burned her friend's infant daughter with a lighter, and -- as if that weren't harrowing enough -- held the baby's face against a moving treadmill. She now faces several felony charges.
-
The terrifying abuse was detailed in court documents obtained by Fox 59.
It's unclear when exactly the incident took place, but the outlet reports that an investigation was launched on August 14, shortly after police were called to Ball Memorial Hospital on a report of possible child abuse.
It was there that a detective spoke with the child’s mother, whose name is being withheld. The mother admitted that Vannatter had been the last person to watch the child, and had occasionally cared for her at her home in Muncie while the mother went to work.
-
It wasn't until Vannatter dropped the baby off at her mom's workplace later that day that the mother noticed something was wrong.
According to The Wichita Eagle, the baby was brought there after falling from a table, and was bleeding from the mouth at the time. She also had multiple large abrasions on her face, torso, and legs.
But the disturbing evidence of abuse didn't end there.
The infant also had a broken wrist, injuries to her mouth, and several burns surrounding those injuries -- which indicated far more than a fall from a table.
-
-
After police were notified, investigators quickly tracked down Vannatter, and sat her down for an interview.
But right away, it was clear that something wasn't adding up.
For starters, her story kept changing. According to court documents, the woman gave several different accounts of how the injuries happened, and none of them made sense.
-
Ultimately, Vannatter confessed that she'd been arguing with her ex-boyfriend and was feeling depressed at the time.
The baby's cries only agitated her further, which is when she held the infant’s face against a treadmill while it was running. After that, she used a lighter to burn the child on her neck and arms, court documents state.
And yet, as truly disturbing as this incident was, it was sadly not the only one Vannatter admitted to. She also copped to burning the baby on at least two other occasions, but said she never struck or hit the child.
For now, Vannatter faces three counts of battery and three counts of neglect of a dependent, Fox 59 reports. Healthcare workers at Bell Memorial say the child would likely have scarring, due to her many injuries.
Share this Story