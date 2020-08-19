Men Are Reportedly Drinking Human Breast Milk in an Effort to Bulk Up (Among Other Things)

iStock
By now, the many benefits of breast milk have been well documented. Aside from providing babies with a ton of vitamins, it's also packed with illness-fighting antibodies that lower a baby's risk of getting sick and brain-boosting properties that we honestly don't even fully understand yet. In short, it's good stuff. And apparently, some men are finally catching on to this -- a little too much. According to a new Netflix series called (Un)-well, some men are drinking breast milk for all sorts of nutty (and scientifically unproven) reasons, including building muscle and beating cancer.
If you're wondering, "What kind of man would drink breast milk intended for babies?", you are not alone.
But according to Insider, Jameson "JJ" Ritenour is one such man.
Ritenour, who was recently featured in an episode of (Un)well, is an amateur body builder based in South Carolina, and it's safe to say he will do just about anything to look "ripped." (Well, sort of.)
"I wanna be like, 'Give him a Band-Aid 'cause he's cut," Ritenour shared in episode 3.
To be fair, Ritenour isn't taking steroids or popping questionable supplements to bulk up -- he's trying to do it the "natural way."
And by "natural," I mean he's buying human breast milk on the internet and chugging it.
"If I wanna grow and be the best that I can," he said in the episode, "I'm going to eat like a baby, I'm going to sleep like a baby, and if drinking breast milk is a part of that, then it's definitely an edge I'm going to take advantage of."
Insider reports that Ritenour is just one of several men featured in the episode who "swear by" the powers of breast milk.
In addition to using it to "bulk up," some claim it has cancer-fighting benefits, too.
It's important to note, however, that all of these claims are anecdotal, and there's no scientific evidence to actually support that this is true -- for adults, at least.
After all, experts warn, breast milk is tailor-made for infants. And, if you want to get technical about it, a mother's body actually makes her milk for the very baby she's producing it for. The body even knows when to adjust the milk's contents if an infant is getting sick and as it ages. (Pretty impressive, huh?)
That said, experts believe that it's most likely ineffective or even counterproductive for adult athletes, Insider reports.
But even worse, there's concern that buying it online could be dangerous. Since men aren't obtaining it through accredited milk banks, as a parent might for their babies, the sources they're resorting to are ... well, for lack of a better word, shady. And black market products, Insider notes, are "as densely packed with bacteria as sewer water."
Blech.
But sewer water be damned -- Howard Cohen, another man featured in the episode, says breast milk has been life-changing for him.
Cohen isn't here to bulk up muscle, or see how much he can bench press by the time he's 70 -- he's a prostate cancer survivor. And -- get this -- he's been drinking breast milk for roughly 20 years.
Cohen said he was inspired to give it a try after reading an article back in 1999 about a study that found a component of breast milk to be helpful in killing cancer cells.
So, he got his hands on some (believe it or not, by asking his neighbor), and as he monitored his body's reaction, Cohen says he watched his PSA levels drop. (PSA stands for prostate-specific antigen, which can be an indicator of your prostate cancer risk.)
When his neighbor began to wean her baby, and Cohen could no longer get his weekly supply of liquid gold, those PSA levels rose again. To him, that was all the evidence that he needed -- he believed he was on to something with the breast milk.
Not everyone's totally convinced, though.
Anders Hakansson, a professor of experimental infection medicine at Lund University in Sweden, said in the program that he's not so sure about this "independent study." Hakansson was part of the original study Cohen read about, and pointed out that the cancer-fighting components found in breast milk were only found to be effective in a lab setting.
"The only problem [with drinking breast milk] is it's a protein, and usually proteins are digested in the gastrointestinal tract," Hakansson said. "So whether it would actually reach the tumor out in the body somewhere ... we don't know."
Hmm ...
Other experts featured in the special also pointed out the many downsides to men drinking breast milk.
Unless it's provided from a relative, friend, or someone close to you who might have a surplus, you have to purchase the item online. And that presents a few problems.
For one thing, it means there is less donor milk to go around.
Katie Hinde, a professor at Arizona State University's Center for Evolution and Medicine, found this to be the most upsetting part of the whole "men + breast milk" trend.
"There is not enough donor breast milk for babies in intensive care unites that desperately need it, so it's not an ethically grounded nutritional source for an adult," said Hinde.
This part cannot be understated -- particularly at this point in time, when the coronavirus pandemic has led to a decrease in breast milk donations nationwide.
It's also impossible to ignore just how risky it is to by an ingestible product online that isn't from a reputable source.
There have been countless stories of "breast milk scammers" who operate in a variety of ways.
In one recent study, which collected more than 100 samples of breast milk sold online, researchers found that an alarming number of them had been mixed with cow's milk. Some even contained disease-causing bacteria that would be harmful to anyone -- infant or adult.
Either way, people are sure getting weirded out by this story, as it continues to sweep the internet.
"WTH? How does something like this get started?" asked one person on Twitter.
"I think it's best if some people never come out of quarantine," joked another.
But at least one person pointed out the hypocrisy in laughing at a man who drinks human breast milk when ... we drink cow's milk -- meant for infant calfs -- all the time. (And ... um ... oddly, he has a point?)
Either way, the jury is still out on whether or not this is really "good" for us, but I don't think it would be going out on a limb here to say that maybe men should lay off of the stuff ... at least until the science is there to prove otherwise.
