Men Are Reportedly Drinking Human Breast Milk in an Effort to Bulk Up (Among Other Things)

If you're wondering, "What kind of man would drink breast milk intended for babies ?", you are not alone.

But according to Insider, Jameson "JJ" Ritenour is one such man.

Ritenour, who was recently featured in an episode of (Un)well, is an amateur body builder based in South Carolina, and it's safe to say he will do just about anything to look "ripped." (Well, sort of.)



"I wanna be like, 'Give him a Band-Aid 'cause he's cut," Ritenour shared in episode 3.