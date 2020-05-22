Man Allegedly Thew His Wife in a River During an Argument Over What To Have for Dinner

Provo River Resort/Instagram
Kaitlin Stanford
Provo River
Provo River Resort/Instagram

There are some marital squabbles that are pretty much universal. Who left the cap off the toothpaste, for example. Or, my personal favorite, who took the garbage out last? They may not sound like much, but over time, these petty disagreements can sure lead to some next-level bickering. Same goes for the daily ritual of figuring out what to have for dinner. Couples can go round and round on this one for a while -- though usually, it doesn't end in a knock down, drag out fight. (At least, one would hope.) But apparently, that's exactly what happened with one Utah couple, after an argument over dinner arrangements reportedly prompted the husband to throw his wife in a river. Yes, really.

