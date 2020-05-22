Man Allegedly Thew His Wife in a River During an Argument Over What To Have for Dinner

It happened last weekend while the couple was staying at Provo River Resort in Provo, Utah, according to the Deseret News.

It should have been a relaxing time. After all -- they were on vacation!

The resort's website even promises tranquility and calm: "The thrill of the outdoors, the beauty of nature, the serenity of being unplugged ... Provo River Resort offers you all of these experiences and exclusive access to one-of-a-kind adventures."

In the end, the couple's trip was memorable, but not for the reasons anyone would have expected.