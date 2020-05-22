Man Allegedly Thew His Wife in a River During an Argument Over What To Have for Dinner

There are some marital squabbles that are pretty much universal. Who left the cap off the toothpaste, for example. Or, my personal favorite, who took the garbage out last? They may not sound like much, but over time, these petty disagreements can sure lead to some next-level bickering. Same goes for the daily ritual of figuring out what to have for dinner. Couples can go round and round on this one for a while -- though usually, it doesn't end in a knock down, drag out fight. (At least, one would hope.) But apparently, that's exactly what happened with one Utah couple, after an argument over dinner arrangements reportedly prompted the husband to throw his wife in a river. Yes, really.
It happened last weekend while the couple was staying at Provo River Resort in Provo, Utah, according to the Deseret News.
It should have been a relaxing time. After all -- they were on vacation!
The resort's website even promises tranquility and calm: "The thrill of the outdoors, the beauty of nature, the serenity of being unplugged ... Provo River Resort offers you all of these experiences and exclusive access to one-of-a-kind adventures."
In the end, the couple's trip was memorable, but not for the reasons anyone would have expected.
Employees told police that on Sunday they saw 61-year-old Douglas Harold Green arguing with his wife at the RV park.
Moments later, they watched as he threw her in the Provo River.
According to an affidavit, Green, who lives with his wife in Pleasant Grove, Utah, reportedly grew enraged "after she refused to do what he asked."
The craziest part is that it started over what they were going to eat for dinner.
"The victim claimed she and Douglas were arguing over dinner arrangements," the affidavit stated. "Douglas reportedly became angry and threatened to drown her in the river."
And then, just like that, he did.
To be clear, there's never a justifiable reason for throwing your spouse in a river ... but doing it because you're angry about dinner?
Honestly, it's mind-boggling. And as the story continues to make headlines, most people have been (understandably) shocked by it.
But the story only gets weirder.
According to reports, several witnesses tried to help the woman to safety, which only enraged Green further.
In fact, the affidavit states that the 61-year-old "yelled at them to stay away" as they attempted to pull her out of the river, clearly showing no remorse for what he'd done.
(Yep -- Husband of the Year over here ...)
Police eventually arrived, and by Monday, the husband was hit with several charges.
Green faces one count of aggravated kidnapping in the course of committing unlawful detention, which is a third-degree felony, and assault, a class B misdemeanor.
So far, his wife has not spoken out about the incident, but reports stated that she was bruised during the incident, caused when Green dragged her toward the river.
It's safe to say this husband got what he likely deserved -- or will, at least, if he's found guilty in a court of law. In the meantime, this definitely takes the cake when it comes to the craziest story we've heard this week. (And that's saying a lot.)
