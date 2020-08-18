Mom Creates Intricate' Play-Doh Surgeries' for Her 3-Year-Old & How He Operates Is Incredible

All the while, the dermatologist gently describes what she's doing so her son understands each maneuver.

And no, she doesn't create kid-friendly names for everything -- she refers to each part of the body by its anatomical name.

In one clip, she shows her son the ins and outs of a carotid endarterectomy surgery (which according to the Mayo Clinic is a procedure to treat carotid artery disease). In another, she goes over a colectomy (aka colon removal). But to really get into things, check out the total hip arthroplasty (otherwise known as a hip replacement).

Think it's hard to stomach? So do we. But then we watched one ... and then another. And before we knew it, we were hooked.